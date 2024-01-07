Shaw's Cove business complex in New London on the market

Jan. 6—NEW LONDON — The owner of a nearly full business complex in downtown New London has put the building up for sale for $7.65 million, according to property advertisements and the real estate agent handling the sale.

The two-story, black glass office complex at 5 Shaw's Cove was listed for sale on Dec. 2. The building is owned by MJM, LLC, and David Mills, according to the state's business records database.

Mills is the developer and architect who helped erect six business complexes — including the one up for sale — in the Shaw's Cove section of the city 36 years ago.

The 37,026-square-foot building now for sale is home to 10 long-term tenants, said Connie Howard of U.S. Properties Realty, who is handling the sale.

Howard said the building's owner over the years sold off his other complexes in the area, but kept the 5 Shaw's Cove location because of his title as managing director of U.S. Properties Realty, which also operates from the building.

Other complex tenants — the building is 94% leased — include Hanger Prosthetics, Davita New London Dialysis, Columbia Dental, a state Department of Labor office, the non-profit Connecticut Parent Advocacy Center, the Carlin Construction Company, Resource Lighting & Energy and a branch of the Korde & Associates law firm.

Howard said any sale of the building won't affect existing tenants.

"They all have long-term leases, and we only have one small vacancy," she said.

Ownership of the complex is listed in city property records as 5 Cove LLC, which bought the building in July 2007 from 5 Shaw's Cove Associates LLC for $2.9 million. The Cove Associates group previously sold the structure to 5 Shaw's Cove Associates for $4 million in 1999.

"This is just a great time to put this property on the market," Howard said. "It's an excellent, solid investment. These (complexes) over the years have brought so many new businesses — many of them medical — to the downtown area."

She said her office has fielded inquiries from interested buyers, but the property is very much "still available."

The sale listing notes the building has security cameras, sprinklers and elevator, as well as a recently installed HVAC rooftop. A new roof is slated to be added this year.

The 2.13-acre property, located in a federal Opportunity Zone and the city's Enterprise Zone — both which offer tax incentives to eligible investors — includes space for approximately 113 cars and boasts two electric vehicle chargers.

