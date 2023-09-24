Shaw's in Falmouth robbed; police searching for suspect

Sep. 24—Falmouth police are searching for a man who they say robbed Shaw's Supermarket and made off with an undisclosed amount of cash Saturday morning.

Employees at the Route 1 supermarket, which is located in the Falmouth Shopping Center, told investigators that the robber entered the store just after 10 a.m. and demanded that the clerk at the customer service counter hand over cash from the register.

Police said in a news release that the man said he was armed but didn't show a weapon. After he was given cash, the man fled the store on foot.

The suspect was described by police as a middle-aged to older white man who was wearing a green hooded sweatshirt with a logo on the left chest, a baseball cap, sunglasses, baggy gray pants and steel-toed boots.

Police said they do not believe the man poses a threat to the community. Anyone who has information regarding the incident is being asked to contact the Falmouth Police Department at 207-781-2300.