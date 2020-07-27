She was 13 when a beaten John Lewis arrived at her Alabama family's home, seeking refuge

MONTGOMERY, Ala. – Valda Harris Montgomery was 13 when John Lewis showed up in the wee hours of the morning at her parents' house, beaten, bloodied, exhausted and looking for refuge from a white mob. Her parents opened the door to their home.

She remembers Lewis and other Freedom Riders walking through the hallway and collapsing in the kitchen. She didn’t know why they were there or that they had been attacked when they arrived in the city while trying to integrate the interstate bus system or that a crowd had pinned them down overnight in a nearby church until federal troops arrived.

But she wasn’t surprised to see them.

“This was such a normalcy,” Montgomery said about that night in 1961. “This was our normal way of life, so it was not a surprise that people were in the house.”

Her father, drugstore owner Richard Harris, was a former Tuskegee Airman who had organized rides during the Montgomery bus boycott, helping to get people to and from work. Martin Luther King Jr. lived a few doors down for most of her childhood.

Montgomery remembers her father swearing his kids to secrecy as the Freedom Riders met in upstairs rooms to plan their next move. “It was just, ‘You don’t tell anybody where they are.’ You didn’t ask any questions,” she said.

Valda Harris Montgomery says Freedom Riders took shelter in her parents' home in Montgomery, Ala., in 1961.

Lewis and the other Freedom Riders left a few days later and got back on the bus, headed for the next stop.

Montgomery said she didn’t realize the enormity of what happened in her house until decades later.

It was the same with King, whom she thought of as “good old Rev. King from down the street.” She remembers opening the door to King’s house one day and being surprised to see him in bandages – she learned years later that he had been stabbed during a book signing. At the time, he urged her to give him a hug anyway.

She was in Washington for the unveiling of his monument and was shocked when she saw it. “I didn’t see this man,” she said, crossing her arms. “I saw the man in the doorway.”

Montgomery’s father died in the 1970s. Lewis kept coming back through the years to visit with her mother, Vera Harris, and thank her. Lewis took congressional leaders into the rooms where the Freedom Riders met and pointed at the spot where he sat.

Freedom Riders John Lewis and Jim Zwerg were among those attacked and beaten May 20, 1961, at a Greyhound bus station in Montgomery, Ala.

He helped dedicate a historical marker in front of the home in 2006 and spoke about how courageous the family was to open the door. It was the first time Montgomery realized the gravity of those days.

Vera Harris sat on her front porch telling stories of the neighbors and friends she knew over the years until she died at 96 last year.

U.S. Rep. John Lewis hugs Vera Harris at her home in Montgomery, Ala., in 2018.