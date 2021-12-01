‘She Ain’t Going to Have a Storyline’: Fans React After Learning Sheree Whitfield’s Boyfriend Tyrone Gilliams Reportedly Sent a Cease-and-Desist Letter to Bravo Over ‘RHOA’

Sheree Whitfield and her boyfriend Tyrone Gilliams‘ never-ending saga with “Real Housewives of Atlanta” production continued on Nov. 28 after it was reported that Gilliams sent a cease-and-desist letter to Bravo.

The cease-and-desist letter to the network, which airs the series, comes a week after it was revealed that Whitfield and Gilliams weren’t currently on speaking terms, resulting from an incident on the “RHOA” set that could have possibly landed Gilliams back in prison.

Sheree Whitfield’s boyfriend Tyrone Gilliams reportedly sent a cease-and-desist letter to Bravo in hopes of preventing the network from bringing him up on “Real Housewives of Atlanta” episodes. (Photo: @tyronegilliams/Instagram)

According to TMZ, Gilliams’ lawyer Jason C. Berger disclosed the reasoning behind the letter was to prevent the company, Truly Original, and NBCUniversal Media from using his “name and likeness” on the series without his permission.

The legal document also states that Gilliams never gave authorization to the network to use him as a recurring storyline on “RHOA” in the past, although he never appeared on the show. But because his name was often mentioned by Whitfield and other “RHOA” cast members, the network was allegedly profiting off of his name.

Gilliams claimed in the cease-and-desist letter that if Bravo doesn’t stop using his name and photos of him immediately, he will take legal action. In addition to not using it for future projects, Gilliams wants past “RHOA” episodes to be wiped clean.

As the news went viral, many people mentioned how Whitfield’s plot for her season 14 return to the franchise has gone “down the drain.” One individual further explained how they understand Gilliams’ stance regarding the entire situation with him being on parole.

“That’s her whole storyline.”

“Meaning she ain’t going to have a storyline.”

“Welp There Goes Sheree’s Storyline Down The Drain Lol.”

“He’s on parole I can see why he doesn’t want to be featured on the show he also said he has a curfew and the show makes it look like he’s breaking curfew to film when he’s never filmed she messing with his freedoms just for a storyline.”

Among the storyline comments, a couple of people mentioned how Gilliams’ should get a form of compensation for the past episodes. One wrote, “Damn, this probably has something to do with compensation as well. This man just got out of jail and knows she’s making money off using him within her storyline, so pay your boo girl lol.” Another said, “I agreeeee if I’m not getting paid f–k them. Stop using my big name lmao.”

Whitfield — who shared a decade-long on-and-off relationship with Gilliams — reunited with him earlier this year in Philadelphia following his early release from a Kentucky prison. The early release stemmed from COVID-19 spreading in the facility. Gilliams was sentenced to 10 years in prison back in 2013 after being involved in a Ponzi scheme that ultimately led to investors losing up to $5 million.

