‘She Ain’t Messing with Y’all’: Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union’s Daughter Kaavia James’ New Look Leaves Fans In Tears After Zooming In on Her Face

Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union’s daughter, Kaavia James Wade‘s recent hair post, goes left after fans view the toddler’s facial expression.

In the Instagram upload, Kaavia James, who is rocking her natural curls, appeared to be glaring at her hairstylist, K’Tiste, while she added the finishing touches.

Kaavia James Wade’s latest hairstyle video gets derailed after fans zoom in on the toddler’s face. (Photo: @kaaviajames/Instagram)

When Chantel Cohen, the camerawoman, asked the 3-year-old if she liked the look, Kaavia James allowed her facial gesture to speak on her behalf by rolling her eyes and remaining stony faced. In addition to the clip, the caption seemingly suggested what the toddler could have been feeling.

It read, “I pay them dust. Yeahhhhh I know my hair is poppin’ but I gotta keep em honest. Happy Hump Day.” As fans viewed the post, many couldn’t help but mention Kaavia James’ face.

“If UNIMPRESSED was a child!”

“This child was born with a permanent scowl.”

“This is one serious girl she don’t play.”

“She ain’t messing with y’all.”

“Kaav plays no games with the help.”

Among the “face” remarks, others claimed that Kaavia James’ scowl was because she may not have liked the hairstyle. One wrote, “That’s not the hairstyle hairstyler.” Another said, “Adorable. But I am not sure if she’s really feeling this look.”

One Instagram user stated that her facial expression reminded them of a scenario where an individual asked a stylist for a distinct look and received the opposite in return. They wrote, “She has that look after you take the magazine cut out to the stylist and at the end, it’s not giving what it was supposed to have gave.”

The last time Kaavia James’ facial gestures made headlines was last December. In an image shared on Gabrielle Union’s Instagram page, fans were given a rare glimpse of the toddler smiling.

Union captioned the post, “@kaaviajames smiles #MommyAndMe.”