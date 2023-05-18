'She Ain't Worth It': Ocasio-Cortez Zings Taylor-Greene As Lawmakers Go At It

Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) and Jamaal Bowman (D-N.Y.) got into a shouting match outside the Capitol on Wednesday. The two yelled until Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) stepped in to defuse the situation by taking a shot at Greene.

“She ain’t worth it, bro,” Ocasio-Cortez said, tapping Bowman on the shoulder. “She ain’t worth it, bro.”

The moment was captured from different angles by reporters for CNN and The Daily Beast:

In chaotic scene on Capitol steps, George Santos tells reporters he won’t resign, then gets shouted at by Jamaal Bowman to “resign.” Santos yells back and walks away. That then proceeds to Bowman and MTG getting into a shouting match pic.twitter.com/zTgZVOsVdc — Manu Raju (@mkraju) May 17, 2023

Rep. Jamaal Bowman, who heckled George Santos mid Santos-gaggle moments ago, in a tiff with MTG outside the Capitol steps.



AOC comes up at the end: “She ain’t worth it bro” pic.twitter.com/R5L20WvhFK — Ursula Perano (@UrsulaPerano) May 17, 2023

Bowman and Ocasio-Cortez had just finished heckling Rep. George Santos (R-N.Y.) who was speaking to reporters on the Capitol steps shortly after he survived a motion to expel him.

Santos last week was arraigned on 13 federal counts including multiple counts of fraud and money laundering.

He has pleaded not guilty.

Santos ― already the subject of bipartisan calls to resign due to his extensive history of lying ― faced renewed calls to step down after the arraignment as well as the motion to expel.

“Kick him out!” Bowman yelled from the steps, telling him to “have some dignity” and “resign.”

“You gotta go,” Ocasio-Cortez added.

Santos called Bowman “deranged.”