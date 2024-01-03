After the sun went down in Harford County on Tuesday night, candles went up in remembrance of Meghan Lewis, described to WMAR as a compassionate supporter of the local LGBTQ community. "I loved her dearly," said Tina Castle, who took the train down from Massachusetts to remember Lewis, "she was an amazing human being." "When I first came out she was very encouraging and affirming, and all those things that are important to us,” Castle added. READ MORE: https://www.wmar2news.com/local/vigil-remembers-woman-killed-in-bel-air-shooting

