'She was his angel': Unknown woman pulls paralyzed Texas man from burning car after wreck

A Dallas man who was rescued from a burning car is hoping to find the woman who saved his life.

Dennis Brown was paralyzed from the waist down when a gunman shot him at 22 years old, FOX 4 reported.

Brown said he recently got into an accident in a rental car, causing the vehicle to catch fire. As Brown struggled to get out, a woman appeared and jumped in to help. She initially tried to assemble his wheelchair but then gave up and focused her efforts on getting Brown out of the burning car.

She pulled him from the vehicle as it sat ablaze, he told FOX 4.

"I had rented a car from Enterprise equipped with hand control. I have been in the car several times. It seemed like the car was about to give out," he said to the outlet. "I looked up. The front end was on fire."

Brown called her good deed “a heroic act” and said he’d like to thank her.

His mother went to the house where the woman was visiting to thank her but wasn’t able to get her name.

"I almost lost my child in this burning car," she said. "I cannot thank her enough. If she had not pulled him out, he would have burned in that car. She was his angel."

New Hampshire: Man drowns trying to rescue wife, her son in fast-moving New Hampshire river

A reconnection in the works?

On Wednesday morning, a woman who appeared to be the good Samaritan commented on Brown’s post and said she’s looking forward to seeing him in person soon.

“I'm so glad you are ok and glad that we reconnected,” the Facebook user wrote. “I'm looking forward to having dinner with you and your sweet Momma when I come back to Dallas.”

Brown said despite going through so much, he has a positive outlook.

"Life is beautiful, even from a sitting down position," he said to FOX 4.

Reunited: Former Montana teen reunites with man who rescued him from drowning 50 years ago

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Paralyzed Texas man pulled from burning car by woman he never met