'She’s the anti-Trump': AOC's anti-misogyny speech praised by US politicians and celebrities

In a damning address to Congress on Thursday, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez condemned Congressman Ted Yoho over comments he delivered on Capitol Hill to the Democrat.

“This issue is not about one incident,” declared Ms Ocasio-Cortez. “It is cultural”.

Those comments – which have been widely praised – came after Mr Yoho was said to have issued a non-apology over his remarks to the Representative, who he dubbed a “f*****g b****” on Capitol Hill on Monday.

But the New York Democrat said the Florida Republican had “[shown] the world that you can be a powerful man and accost women”.

In a speech lasting almost 10 minutes, she accused Mr Yoho of hiding behind his wife and daughters, and said: “Having a wife does not make a decent man. Treating people with dignity and respect makes a decent man.”

“I am someone’s daughter too”, added Ms Ocasio-Cortez. “I am here because I have to show my parents that I am their daughter, and that they did not raise me to accept abuse from men.”

The Democrat was hailed for her comments by politicians and personalities alike, with American model Chrissy Teigen writing on Twitter that she “will have won” if her daughter “turns out to be half the woman Alexandria is”.

“I can’t believe we are lucky enough to have her in that room,” added Ms Teigen.

Actress Olivia Wilde, meanwhile, said “This speech is fierce and true. Please rise for AOC”.

“I am so sick of men using their daughters as evidence of their empathy for women,” added Ms Wilde on Twitter. “I don’t care if you have a daughter or a pet turtle.”

Senator Kamala Harris – who is thought to be among those under consideration as presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden’s running mate – also thanked Ms Ocasio-Cortez for her speech.

“Sexism permeates our culture—and members of Congress are not immune,” wrote Ms Harris on Twitter. “Thank you AOC for that powerful speech and for speaking out about abusive behavior that women and girls across our country endure every day. We cannot be silent.”

“Want to feel pride and admiration for a stranger?”, added actor Jason Isaacs, who said he would make sure his daughters watched the speech. “Innate grace, intellectual ferocity and the heart of a lioness. She’s the anti-Trump.”

