‘She should be ashamed;’ Woman formally charged for alleged assault to local bus driver

The woman accused of assaulting a local bus driver is facing formal charges.

Mar’tia Franklin, 29, was indicted by a Montgomery County grand jury on one count of felonious assault, according to Montgomery County Common Pleas Court records.

News Center 7′s Kayla McDermott spoke to the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office about Franklin’s case this afternoon. She’ll bring you Prosecutor Mat Heck, Jr.’s plea to parents tonight on News Center 7 at 6:00.

>> PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Woman arrested after allegedly assaulting, causing ‘serious injuries’ to local bus driver

Franklin was arrested late last week for the alleged attack that happened on Dec. 19 at Emerson Academy. As News Center 7 previously reported, Franklin was upset and accused the driver of purposefully leaving her child at the bus stop and allegedly assaulted the driver, seriously injuring them.

Body camera video from the aftermath of the incident showed police talking to the driver, who said Franklin came out of nowhere.

“She said she warned my supervisor that she was going to get me,” the driver said.

>> PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Body cam footage released after local bus driver allegedly assaulted by parent

Montgomery County Prosecutor Mat Heck, Jr. said Friday that Franklin should be “ashamed of what she did.”

“She doesn’t show any shame for doing it, but she should be ashamed, and embarrassed, and remorseful for what she did in front of her own child, but also and in front of all these children in there school,” Heck said. “It’s just unacceptable and will not be tolerated.

Franklin was released from jail on bond Thursday and is scheduled to appear in court next on Jan. 11.