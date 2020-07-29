She attacked her dad over medical marijuana because he wouldn’t share, Florida cops say

A family argument over drugs escalated last week in Central Florida and a 22-year-old woman ended up arrested.

According to a report from the Indian County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a domestic dispute at a trailer home in Sebastian around 4:30 p.m. Thursday.

A woman said her boyfriend was being attacked by his daughter.

Deputies made contact with Dakota DiRienzo, who admitted to getting into a physical altercation with her father because he wouldn’t share his medical marijuana with her. She claimed that he shared the medicinal drugs with his friends, however, and a verbal and physical fight followed.

Dakota DiRienzo

The 22-year-old admitted to pushing Luigi DiRienzo during the argument and said he pushed her back and pinned her to the ground. Scratch marks were on the woman’s back, the complaint said.

The father told the officers a similar story about his daughter being upset over his not sharing his medical marijuana and that she attacked him. He said she grabbed him by the shirt in the driveway. When he went inside to change his shirt, he said she came at him and he pushed her off. Two shirts appeared to have been ripped at the collar, the police report says.

“Dakota attacked Luigi by pulling him down to the ground, and by attempting to grab his genitals,” according to the criminal complaint.

She was arrested on a misdemeanor battery charge and released the following day on $1,000 bond.

Medical marijuana is made from the whole, unprocessed marijuana plant or its basic extracts to treat symptoms of illness, pain and other conditions. It is not approved by the FDA but is available in Florida for qualified patients.

Court records show DiRienzo’s court date is set for Aug. 18, and has was ordered to have no contact with her father.