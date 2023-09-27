She beat an 85-year-old man to death with an audio speaker. Prison sentence: 35 years

An Ocklawaha woman has been sentenced to a 35-year prison term in the death of an elderly man in 2020.

As part of a plea bargain, Yvonne Lavette Wilkerson pleaded no contest to second-degree murder and aggravated battery with a deadly weapon. Wilkerson, 33, faced up to life in prison.

The aggravated battery case involved a previous attack on the same victim: Jessie Blanding. Wilkerson's five-year prison term for that case will run concurrently with the time for the murder.

Wilkerson has more than 1,000 days of credit for time served at the county jail while awaiting resolution of her cases. She has been locked up since her arrest. She also must pay the state $1,035 for the victim's cremation services and forfeit all items that were seized in evidence.

Background of the case

In late August 2020, sheriff's deputies responded to the Tall Pines Mobile Home Park, 11565 E. County Road 25, Ocklawaha, to investigate a death.

A maintenance man told deputies he had not seen Blanding outside, which was unusual. The worker peeked inside the victim's residence and saw a television on the ground.

The man called for medical personnel, who arrived at the residence and found Blanding deceased in the kitchen area. There was a wooden-handled hammer near the body, authorities said. Deputies said Blanding, 85, had bruises on his face and head.

Detectives were told that Wilkerson had been living at Blanding's residence, even though court documents showed she had been ordered to have no contact with him as a result of the arrest for the prior attack.

The original story: Woman accused of killing man, 85, inside his mobile home

There were reports of Wilkerson reportedly threatening Blanding. In one case, Blanding did not cooperate with officials for prosecution, according to records.

Blanding's vehicle was found at a gas station and Wilkerson was identified as the person connected with the vehicle. Wilkerson was eventually found and interviewed. She admitted to hitting the man three times after an altercation, according to her arrest affidavit.

