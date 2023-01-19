‘She was a beautiful person:’ Hundreds gather at funeral to honor the life of UGA recruiter

Family and friends gathered on Wednesday to honor the life of the UGA football recruiter who died in a crash in Athens on Sunday.

Chandler LeCroy was a part of Georgia’s football recruiting team as a recruiting analyst. She died in a car accident Sunday along with UGA offensive lineman Devin Willock.

The 24-year-old worked in the recruiting office and was remembered for her dedication and hard work.

Wednesday, Channel 2′s Michael Seiden was LIVE on Channel 2 Action News at 4 p.m. at LeCroy’s funeral service in Stephens County. It was an emotional day for the community.

Hundreds of people came out to First Baptist Church of Toccoa, wearing red and black, to honor and remember the life of LeCroy. She grew up in this church, worshipping with her family and going on mission trips with fellow church members.

Seiden said the funeral service started a few minutes late because so many people came out, and they needed extra time to find seats for everyone.

The service began with touching remarks from the church’s senior pastor, David Ritcey.

“Her beauty was not just skin deep; she was beautiful on the inside as well. She was gentle, kind, compassionate, helping, loving, caring, and sensitive to others,” said Ritcey. “She was a beautiful person.”

A Toccoa resident who attended the funeral explained how the tragedy rocked her community.

“Words can’t describe it...it was horrible. Especially with the teenagers in the community, the ones she grew up with. It was awful,” said Sonia Smith.

Towards the end of the ceremony, the UGA football team’s chaplain offered his condolences and prayers.

There were also emotional words from her coworkers. They talked about how hard she worked and always stepped up to answer the call for help.

