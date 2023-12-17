‘She was the best wife’: Cook and mother of two, Tenyshia Jackson dies at 43

Almost 20 years ago, Fred Wiley wanted to pursue his dream of launching a website dedicated to highlighting local artists who lacked a platform to spread their music. With the internet — something still new and mysterious at the time — he didn’t have the education to run a website, money for equipment, or contacts in the industry to find new musicians.

What he did have was the support and love of his wife, Tenyshia Jackson.

Wiley knows that his wife believing in him at a time when he was taking a huge risk is what allowed him to find his calling as a DJ and create his long-running website kcmixtapesrasio.com, which helps many up-and-coming artists connect with new fans.

“The beginning stages was a really rough time for us,” says Wiley. “I was trying to learn how to do everything in the studio on my own and money was tight at that time but she really supported me through that because she saw that I found what I loved.”

Jackson, 43, a cook and mother of two, died Nov. 19 due to health complications that resulted in liver failure. Wiley says that his wife took care of so many people and never complained about her own struggles.

Wiley believes that Jackson, who worked as a cook in nursing homes for more than 20 years, was happiest when she fed people. Coming from a big family and seeing how her own relatives showed their love, care and attention through the meals they prepared for family, Jackson was known for putting her heart and soul into her cooking.

Her husband will miss Jackson’s culinary skills in the kitchen and the warm feeling he received coming home after a tough day to a meal made with love.

“Whenever the world would become too much, I knew I could come home and receive the love I needed to keep going,” says husband Fred Wiley.

“She cooked literally every day,” says Wiley. “Whenever the world would become too much, I knew I could come home and receive the love I needed to keep going.”

He said the two were together for 30 years and never spent a day apart in that time. Though deeply saddened by the sudden loss of his partner and best friend, Wiley finds strength remembering the lessons his wife instilled in his life while they were together.

“She taught me how to love genuinely and unconditionally,” says Wiley. “It wasn’t ever about money or the material things for her and she taught me how to look past a lot of the things that don’t matter.”

Seeing the dedication and passion that Jackson put into taking care of those she loved, especially her children, motivated Wiley to always give his all. With his wife now gone, Wiley has to fill the void left by Jackson for his children.

Tenyshia Jackson seem with her only daughter, Tyecia Wiley.

“I know it will be hard for the kids because my wife had this relationship with both of them and was like their best friends,” he says.

Funeral services for Jackson were held on Dec. 7. Wiley said there was a large turnout for people coming to pay respects to someone who was always there for them. With many people sharing stories of how Jackson was a rock-solid friend or was a co-worker who was always capable of lighting the mood with her smile, Wiley was thankful his wife was able to share her heart with so many people.

“She was the best wife,” says Wiley. “Everyone she knew all talked about how pure of a person she was and how she just had this loving soul and was always there when anyone needed her.”

She is remembered by her parents, Dennis Mitchell; husband, Fred Wiley; children, Tyecia Wiley and Fred Wiley Jr.; along with a host of aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.

Other Remembrances

Charles Williams

Charles Williams, retired mechanical engineer, died Dec. 3. He was 70.

Charles Williams, retired mechanical engineer, died Dec. 3. He was 70.

Williams was born Jan. 14, 1953 to Willie and Corean Williams in Kansas City and was the sixth of the couples seven children. He was educated in the Kansas City Public Schools district and was a hard worker throughout his life. He worked for the Bayer Corporation as a mechanical engineer for 43 years until his retirement.

He had a lifelong love of fashion and was always known to dress in fine suits and a fedora hat.

Williams married Lois Carter, the couple had three children and remained married for 37 years. He will be remembered as a loving and protective father, Williams worked hard to make sure his family was taken care of. In his free time, he enjoyed spending time outdoors doing activities in nature like fishing.

He is remembered by his wife, Lois Carter Williams; sons, Mario Handy, Quentin Carter and Chris Carter; along with a host of nephews, nieces, cousins and friends.

L.G. Cleaver

L.G. Cleaver, United States Army veteran and business owner died Dec. 6. He was 101.

L.G. Cleaver, United States Army veteran and business owner died Dec. 6. He was 101.

Cleaver was born July 16, 1922, in Waxahachie, Texas. He graduated from Oak Lawn High School and in his free time was a trained boxer. After graduating he enlisted in the United States Army during World War II. While enlisted, he received the name “Lucky” and went by that nickname for the rest of his life.

After leaving the service he married Marie McKnight and the couple stayed married for 44 years until her death. The couple moved to the Wichita, Kansas, area in the 1950s, opened a dry-cleaning business and was highly involved in the community. His son Emanuel Cleaver II went on to become an influential politician, serving as the first Black mayor of Kansas City and U.S. congressman for Missouri’s Fifth Congressional District.

He is remembered by his children, Loris McNeel, Emanuel Cleaver II, Zora Durham and Marie Barge, and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends..