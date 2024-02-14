'She was the best': Wolastoqey chiefs praise Dunn, despite tensions with Higgs

Chief Shelley Sabattis of Welamukotuk, left, says outgoing Indigenous Affairs Minister Arlene Dunn, right, approached Indigenous issues differently than Premier Blaine Higgs. (Government of New Brunswick - image credit)

Amid all their disagreements with the Higgs government over the last several years, two Wolastoqey chiefs say one bright light emerged: cabinet minister Arlene Dunn.

Dunn, who resigned as Indigenous affairs minister on Feb. 2, seemed sincere and committed to building a trusting relationship with First Nations leaders, they say.

That approach reassured Chief Shelley Sabattis of Welamukotuk, or Oromocto First Nation, that it was safe to sign a development agreement with the province last November.

"It was her who made me feel comfortable," Sabattis said.

"I felt like she was being honest with me. It was like a sigh of relief: 'Maybe somebody's really listening and I'm going to give this a shot.'"

Chief Ross Perley of Neqotkuk, also called Tobique First Nation, agreed.

"She did care about Indigenous communities and our priorities, and she did try to help where she could within the constraints of her government."

Those sentiments are a sharp contrast to the criticisms chiefs have levelled against Premier Blaine Higgs and his government during their more than five years in power.

Neqotkuk (Tobique First Nation) Chief Ross Perley in a file photo. He says there are many Indigenous people who deserve mourning.

Neqotkuk Chief Ross Perley says he had a good relationship with Dunn and she cared about Indigenous issues. (Logan Perley/CBC)

They have clashed over systemic racism, gas tax sharing and shale gas development.

There's no indication Dunn's resignation last week had anything to do with the premier's handling of those issues.

The former minister, who is also quitting as MLA for Saint John Harbour, has turned down interview requests. Her resignation letter doesn't explain her decision.

But several times since she was first elected in 2020 and put in cabinet, Dunn wasn't perfectly in sync with statements by the premier.

In the wake of two police shootings of Indigenous people in 2020, Higgs acknowledged that systemic racism exists.

But he was not as emphatic as Dunn, who called racism "a cancer and something that we really have to try to eradicate."

Post-Secondary Education, Training, and Labour minister Arlene Dunn said the department will fund the Study NB program for the first year.

Arlene Dunn resigned from both cabinet and her position as MLA last week but has not said why. (Jacques Poitras/CBC)

She voted, however, to water down an opposition motion on the issue, prompting calls for her resignation from Wolastoqey and Mi'kmaw chiefs.

In early 2021, Higgs announced he was scrapping agreements with First Nations to share provincial gas tax revenue.

Dunn called it "very abrupt" and "very unfortunate" that chiefs were told in a telephone briefing in which the finance minister read a statement and took no questions.

When the premier compared one First Nation's tax revenue to the wealth of the billionaire Irving family, she distanced herself from those comments and noted the tax agreements had preoccupied Higgs since he was finance minister a decade earlier.

"The premier has a historical perspective with these tax arrangements that I don't necessarily have," she said. "I can't speak to his perspective."

There was more distancing in 2023, when Higgs implied during a government trip to Europe that he might move ahead with shale gas development without Indigenous consent.

"I am the minister responsible for the file," she said in the legislature, vowing consultations "will be done respectfully, meaningfully and in conjunction with First Nations. ... I'm not going to stand here and defend anything the premier has said without me being present to hear what's actually been talked about."

Sabattis said Dunn "definitely" approached Indigenous issues differently than Higgs.

"I get that feeling that she probably was shot down a few times, that she didn't have the support," the chief said. "I get that feeling. I could be wrong. … She never said anything."

New Brunswick Premier Blaine Higgs is seen speaking to media outside Government House following a cabinet shuffle, in Fredericton, Tuesday, June 27, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Stephen MacGillivray

Dunn differed from Premier Blaine Higgs in some areas, such as in their statements on systemic racism and Indigenous consultation and tax-sharing debates. (Stephen MacGillivray/The Canadian Press)

Dunn also disagreed with Higgs's changes to Policy 713 on sexual orientation and gender identity in provincial schools, but missed a key vote last June in which six other PC ministers and MLAs voted against the government on the issue.

The premier said Dunn's absence allowed him to keep her in cabinet while dropping two other ministers in a shuffle.

Dunn said that day she still had confidence in Higgs on other issues.

Three days later after the shuffle, she announced a $22 million housing and road repair agreement with Neqotkuk.

Perley says that deal required careful and delicate negotiations between his council and Dunn and her officials.

"The first thing we had to do was take the premier out of the picture and just meet one-on-one with her and one of her staff," he said.'

"We had to work around and wordsmith the agreement to ensure there was no connection to tax. Otherwise the premier wouldn't accept it."

For last November's deal with Welamukotuk, Dunn visited the reserve, where she made a positive impression on the band council.

"She was the best. Like the best," Sabattis said.

"She spoke to them openly and comfortably, one on one, laughing and giggling. I was so impressed. My council was like, 'Geez, she's nothing like Higgs. What's going on here?'"

Mi'kmaw chiefs declined to comment on their dealings with Dunn.

Sabattis said she and her council could speak with Dunn openly and comfortably.

Sabattis says she and her council could speak with Dunn openly and comfortably. (Submitted by the Wolastoqey Nation in New Brunswick)

Sabattis and Perley now find themselves lamenting the departure of a minister whose resignation they once demanded.

"It's sad to see her go, but I understand that she was probably under a lot of pressure to do things that she didn't want to do," Perley said.

Sabattis said she's crossing her fingers that a potential wind energy project for her reserve won't fall by the wayside.

At the height of the gas tax controversy in 2021, Dunn rejected any suggestion she would bow out.

"I don't think that resignation is in the cards," she said. "Resignation would imply that somebody's giving up on this file, and I would never do that.

"I'm very committed. I'm going to stay committed."

Sabattis is now left wondering what might have been.

"She was amazing, to be honest. I thought she was amazing. I even said a few days before, 'Geez, wouldn't that be awesome if she was in that position, if she was our premier?'

"I said that to myself probably about a week before her resignation."