She boarded a Florida bus — then vanished, cops say. Her pet bunny was along for the ride

Where is she?

A Florida woman has not been heard from since early last month, when she boarded a Tampa-bound nonstop bus in Fort Myers.

Surveillance footage released by the Cape Coral Police Department shows Erica Johnson about to get on the Greyhound coach with her luggage on the morning of July 8. The 36-year-old single mom also had her pet rabbit along for the trip, officers say.

“She was carrying bags, a travel pillow, and her bunny,” says Cape Coral police Facebook post, adding Johnson is considered a “missing and endangered adult.”

Police say her family reported her missing on July 14 after she did not show up for her job as as a housekeeper at the Best Western Plus Beach Resort in Fort Myers Beach.

The search for Johnson has been impeded by her off-the-grid lifestyle.

“No signs of foul play,” police said in their post. “She lives a different lifestyle where she has no phone, no vehicle, and no bank account.”

Johnson’s mother said in a statement to WINK News that she is hopeful her daughter will be located.

“Erica is loved and missed by her family and friends who are devastated by her disappearance,” she said. We remain hopeful that she will be found safe very soon.”

Anyone with any information is asked to call Cape Coral investigators at 239-242-3320.