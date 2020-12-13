She Was Booted From Feminist Org in Racism Uproar—Then Got $400K and New Title

Emily Shugerman
Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast
Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast

When former National Organization for Women President Toni Van Pelt stepped down under a cloud of criticism this summer, many members expected never to hear from her again. What they did not know was that their former head had received a six-figure payout and would resurface again, months later, as a leader in her home chapter.

Documents obtained by The Daily Beast show NOW’s national board offered Van Pelt $400,000 to resign in August, after more than a dozen current and former employees accused her of racist and bullying behavior. The agreement also allowed her to remain a member in good standing, opening the door for her to assume the vice presidency of her local Florida chapter.

“The whole thing was a fiasco,” Cynthia Harris, a recently elected board member from Florida, told The Daily Beast. “Here is a woman who has not even acknowledged the fact that there’s a problem and she’s still at it.”

She added: “She has shown, by taking another leadership role within this state, that she’s no different from Trump.”

Van Pelt, national NOW, and the West Pinellas NOW chapter did not return requests for comment.

NOW President Steps Down After Racism Allegations

A Daily Beast investigation published this summer revealed Van Pelt had been accused of allowing racism to run rampant throughout the organization by more than 15 former NOW staffers and interns, as well as her former vice president. In the wake of that investigation, six more former board members and employees—including Christian Nunes, the vice president at the time—came forward to accuse Van Pelt of disrespecting and ignoring women of color and making racially insensitive statements. Within weeks, an overwhelming majority of the state chapters had called on Van Pelt to step down.

Van Pelt tendered her resignation on Aug. 14, citing “health reasons.” A board-ordered investigation of the national office at the time uncovered “governance issues and evidence of a toxic work environment,” but found that “allegations of racial discrimination and retaliation were not substantiated.”

The severance agreement includes more than $180,000 in salary continuance, $13,500 in time off, $10,000 in moving expenses, and $35,000 to cover breaking the lease on Van Pelt’s home in Silver Spring, Maryland. It also includes a severance award of nearly $155,000—money that members say could have been used on advancing the advocacy group’s aims, not paying out a former executive.

Emails obtained by The Daily Beast show Jocelyn Morris, the only Black woman on the board at the time, vehemently opposed the agreement.

“We should never have rushed this process like we did,” she wrote in an email to fellow board members. “We did a dis-service to our membership and it might be too late to fix it.”

She added: “In the rush to get Toni out of office we have allowed her to rape NOW and laugh all the way to the bank.”

The investigation and agreement appear to have been overseen by Elaine Wood, vice president of consulting firm Charles River Associates. In an email to board members after the agreement was signed, Wood reminded them that they could not comment beyond a three-sentence formal statement. “By the terms of the separation agreement, each Board member is required to respond to inquiries for further information with a ‘No Comment’ statement,’” she said.

NOW Chapter Leaders Launch New Campaign to Oust President Over Allegations of Racism

To the women of color who organized to have Van Pelt removed, the agreement felt like a slap in the face.

“It seems like she was being rewarded for bad behavior,“ said Triana Arnold James, Georgia chapter president. “It’s kind of like a parent saying, ‘Go to your room,’ but in your room you've got the television, phone, and games.”

Kolieka Seigle, the California chapter president, said she was chastised by board members for asking for more information about the severance package and the investigation. She was particularly upset that no written report on the investigation’s findings has been released to state chapter leaders or the broader membership.

“There is no record at NOW about these performance issues and these disturbing and racist actions,” she said. “As a member, what are we paying for?”

Members were equally incensed that Van Pelt was allowed to take on another leadership position just months after leaving her role. An officer listing obtained by The Daily Beast shows Van Pelt is serving as vice president of the West Pinellas NOW chapter, directly under BJ Starr—a NOW member who was accused of publicly identifying as a woman of color for the first time earlier this year in order to score a seat on the national board.

Arnold James said the way Van Pelt’s resignation and wider complaints of racism at NOW were handled made her uncertain of her future in the organization.

“It’s really hard to be a part of, because we never really addressed the toxic environment,” she said. “You think the problem is solved but it’s not solved, because we never addressed the underlying issue, which is the racism.”

Read more at The Daily Beast.

Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast here

Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!

Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

Latest Stories

  • Loeffler campaign condemns photo with white supremacist

    The campaign of Georgia Republican U.S. Sen. Kelly Loeffler is condemning a photo circulating on social media of her posing with a longtime white supremacist at a recent campaign event, with less than a month to go until the runoff elections that will determine the balance of the U.S. Senate. Loeffler did not know who Chester Doles was when she took a picture with him, her campaign spokesman Stephen Lawson said in a statement to The Associated Press on Sunday. The picture was taken Friday at a campaign event in Dawsonville, Georgia.

  • Manhunt continues for Tennessee inmates who escaped prison, kidnapped man

    Robert Brown and Christopher Osteen should both be considered armed and dangerous, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said.

  • Zodiac serial killer's code cracked after 51 years

    A team of codebreakers has deciphered an encrypted 340 character message sent 51-years ago by the so-called Zodiac killer, who was responsible for at least five murders in northern California. The identity of the killer is still unknown and for decades experts have been baffled by the message he sent to the San Francisco Chronicle during his killing spree. The message, one of several sent to newspapers during the killing spree, said: "I hope you are having lots of fun in trying to catch me. I am not afraid of the gas chamber because it will send me to paradice (sic) all the sooner because I now have enough slaves to work for me where everyone else has nothing when they reach paradice so they are afraid of death. "I am not afraid because I know that my new life will be an easy one in paradice death." He was dubbed the Zodiac killer because of the bizarre array of symbols and capital letters he used in the messages he used to taunt the authorities. Australian software engineer Sam Blake, American cryptographer David Oranchak and Belgian software expert Jarl Van finally unravelled the cypher, the FBI said. Cracking the code relied on a combination of computer technology and human ingenuity to make sense of the jumble of symbols. The team sifted through 650,000 variations until some words appeared. "We got really lucky and found one that had part of the answer, but it wasn't obvious," Mr Oranchak said.

  • Former FDA suggests 'costly delay' getting vaccines to nursing homes was probably avoidable

    Residents in long-term care facilities will be among the first people to receive the coronavirus vaccine developed by Pfizer and BioNTech, but there has already been a distribution delay that could prove costly for a population group that is particularly vulnerable to severe cases of COVID-19. The vaccine, which was authorized for emergency use last week, is expected to roll out Monday, but CVS and Walgreens, two companies that will distribute the shots at many nursing homes, have said they were told not to administer them in those locations until the week of Dec. 21 (although Human and Health Services Secretary Alex Azar has contradicted that timeline.)The news has created some confusion, but former Food and Drug Administration Commissioner Scott Gottlieb broke the process down for CBS News' Margaret Brennan on Sunday. As Gottlieb explained, the "critical issue" is that the government hasn't gone into the nursing homes to get consent from individual patients in care facilities. That needs to be done before employees from CVS and Walgreens can administer the vaccine.Gottlieb believes the "costly delay" may have been avoidable, despite regulatory orders. "I think they could have" gotten ahead of the FDA's emergency use authorization, Gottlieb said, by clearing a "fact sheet" on Pfizer's trial data with the FDA ahead of the official hearing, or maybe even provide a limited emergency use authorization just for nursing homes. However, that wasn't done and "we are where we are right now." > Why the delay for Covid19 vaccines at nursing homes? @ScottGottliebMD breaks down the "costly delay" where "there's a lot of death," happening --> pic.twitter.com/wCw6gjY3yw> > -- Face The Nation (@FaceTheNation) December 13, 2020More stories from theweek.com What will become of Trump's border wall? The Constitution has an answer for seditious members of Congress 5 scathing cartoons about Congress' stimulus gridlock

  • U.S. expects to have immunized 100 million against COVID-19 by end of March -Slaoui

    The United States expects to have immunized 100 million people with the coronavirus vaccine by the end of March, the chief adviser for the U.S. COVID-19 vaccine program said on Sunday. The first vaccine was authorized for emergency use by U.S. regulators on Friday night and began shipping on Sunday. "We would have immunized 100 million people by the first quarter of 2021," U.S. Operation Warp Speed chief adviser Dr. Moncef Slaoui said in an interview with Fox News Sunday.

  • Multiple People Stabbed, 23 Arrested During Election Protest in Washington, D.C.

    Multiple people were stabbed in downtown Washington, D.C. Saturday night during a pro-Trump protest challenging the results of last month's presidential election.Police officers in riot gear worked to keep opposing groups of protesters apart during the "Stop the Steal" protests, which remained largely peaceful during the day, but as darkness fell, the demonstrations turned violent.At Harry’s Bar several blocks east of the White House, clashes broke out between a group of Proud Boys, a fringe men's group that frequently instigates confrontations with left-wing protesters. Four people were stabbed during the brouhaha, although it was not immediately clear with which group the perpetrators and victims were respectively affiliated.The four stabbing victims were transported to the hospital and were in critical condition, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser's office said.Eight people were reportedly hospitalized after the clashes, including the four stabbing victims, two police officers who suffered non-life-threatening injuries, and two more people who had minor injuries.Meanwhile, at least 23 individuals were arrested, including six people for assaulting police officers and one person for possession of a prohibited weapon, a Taser. Others were arrested for assault and rioting.Demonstrators congregated outside the Supreme Court and at Freedom Plaza to listen to speakers who proclaimed that Trump won the 2020 election, including former national security adviser Michael Flynn.The Electoral College is set to vote for president Monday, making former vice president Joe Biden's victory official.Since the election, Trump has insisted that he won a second term and has refused to concede the race, claiming that widespread voter fraud tipped the election in Biden's favor. His legal team has mounted unsuccessful challenges in several battleground states and has struggled to provide evidence of fraud on a scale massive enough to alter the election outcome.

  • Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez calls Joe Biden's agenda 'a little hazy' and criticizes his Cabinet picks as lacking an 'overall vision'

    Joe Biden has promised to build the "most diverse cabinet based on race, color, based on gender that's ever existed in the United States of America."

  • First woman detained under India's controversial Love Jihad laws 'forced into miscarriage'

    The first woman detained under India's controversial new 'Love Jihad' laws has miscarried in custody, her family have told The Sunday Telegraph. Yesterday a distraught Muskan Jahan, 22, called her mother-in-law, from a government shelter where she is being held in the city of Moradabad in Uttar Pradesh, saying she had bled profusely and then lost her baby. Mrs Jahan believes her three-month-pregnant daughter-in-law was given an injection to abort the baby by staff because she converted from Hinduism to Islam and married a Muslim man. “The tyrannical world has said goodbye to this child before he was able to see the world,” said Mrs Jahan. Muskan's husband Rashid, 27, is being held in an unknown prison in Uttar Pradesh for allegedly coercing Muskan into converting from Hinduism to Islam by marrying her. Uttar Pradesh passed legislation last month designed to prevent marriages arranged to convert Hindu women into Muslims, a practice known as 'Love Jihad'. But critics say the law is a poorly disguised attempt by the Hindu nationalist ruling party of prime minister Narendra Modi to break up interfaith unions.

  • Iran mostly contains fire after southwest oil pipeline spill

    DUBAI (Reuters) -Firefighters have contained most of a blaze that broke out after a pipeline carrying crude oil to Iran's second-largest refinery ruptured on Sunday because of a landslide, the head of the state company in charge of oil pipelines said. "Most of the fire ... has been contained and operations teams are repairing the damaged section of the pipeline," Qasem Arab Yarmohammadi told the Oil Ministry's news agency, SHANA. "Landslides have a long history in this area," said Arab Yarmohammadi, chief executive of the Iranian Oil Pipeline and Telecommunications Company.

  • In 1st public remarks since pardon, Michael Flynn says courts won't decide next president

    In his first public remarks since President Trump pardoned him last month, retired Army Gen. Michael Flynn told Trump's supporters not to "get bent out of shape" after the Supreme Court tossed a Texas lawsuit seeking to overturn the results of the presidential election.Speaking at a pro-Trump demonstration from the steps of the Supreme Court in Washington, D.C., Flynn — who briefly served as Trump's national security adviser in 2017 before pleading guilty to lying to the FBI about his contacts with Russia's ambassador — echoed other Trump allies who have been pushing unfounded allegations that the president lost the November's election to President-elect Joe Biden because of widespread voter fraud. Like the others, including the president himself, Flynn didn't produce any actual evidence of fraud, but said "in this crucible moment of our time, we have to pray that truth triumphs over lies, justice triumphs over abuse and fraud, honesty triumphs over corruption. Our sacred honor triumphs over infamy."He added that there are "avenues" to keep challenging the results and that "courts aren't going to decide who the next president of the United States is going to be. We the people decide." He did not, however, elaborate on how that would work now that polls have been closed for more than a month.The Washington Post notes that after Flynn finished speaking "he was chased by shouting admirers." Read more at The Hill and The Washington Post.More stories from theweek.com What will become of Trump's border wall? The Constitution has an answer for seditious members of Congress 5 scathing cartoons about Congress' stimulus gridlock

  • Email to Hunter Biden raises fresh questions about his tax dealings

    An email obtained by NBC News indicates the President-elect’s son was told he did not disclose $400,000 in income from the Burisma gas company on his 2014 tax returns.

  • Police considering 'voluntary disappearance' in case of missing hiker Esther Dingley

    Authorities searching for a British woman who went missing while hiking in the Pyrenees are reportedly considering the possibility she has deliberately disappeared because her nomadic lifestyle was about to end. Esther Dingley and Dan Colegate had been travelling throughout Europe since 2014 and she was expected to return from a solo trek on December 2. The 37-year-old set out to hike from the Port de la Glere to the Port de Venasque, a trek which follows the border between France and Spain, according to local police. Captain Jean-Marc Bordinaro of France's Gendarmerie de Saint-Gaudens told The Times: "Esther Dingley wanted to continue with her current way of life, journeys in a camper van and sporting activities including hiking, whilst Daniel Colegate seems a little tired of this nomadic life." He added: "Did Esther Dingley want to go off on her own to live her life and organise her own disappearance? There is nothing enabling us to eliminate this working theory." A spokesman for missing persons charity LBT Global, which is assisting Mr Colegate, told The Times "there is absolutely no suggestion that (Ms Dingley) was seeking 'another life"'. Mr Colegate said in a Facebook post on December 1 that the "prevailing opinion" of authorities was Ms Dingley was not in the mountains following extensive searches. She is now listed as a national missing person in Spain and her case has been passed to "a specialised judicial unit in France", Mr Colegate added. "As things stand tonight, Esther is now listed as a national missing persons case in Spain and the case has been passed to a specialised judicial unit in France. "This means they will be looking at other options beyond a mountain accident." Mr Colegate said he was "very grateful" for the extensive efforts of rescue teams in Spain and France, which had utilised helicopters, dogs and a drone. "While this is a terrifying development in many ways, I'm trying to focus on the fact that it leaves the door open that Esther might still come home," he said in the post. "She was so utterly happy and joyful when we last spoke, I'd do anything to see her face and hold her right now." The couple, from Durham, started to travel after Mr Colegate had a serious health scare, and had been documenting their campervan adventures online. A Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office spokesman has previously said its staff were "supporting the family of a British woman reported missing in the Pyrenees and are in contact with the French and Spanish authorities".

  • Statement: Atlanta mayor turned down Biden's Cabinet offer

    Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms turned down an opportunity to serve in President-elect Joe Biden's Cabinet, a spokesperson for the mayor said Saturday. Bottoms, one of the state's most influential Democrats, had previously been under consideration to become Biden’s vice presidential nominee. “Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms was honored to have been offered a role in the Cabinet, which she respectfully declined,” a Bottoms spokesperson said in a statement.

  • Second suspect in Keys murder caught, arrested in Mexico six months later, police say

    A second suspect in a Florida Keys murder was arrested in northern Mexico on Friday, six months after a man was fatally shot, police said.

  • More Inside AD100 Designer Pierre Yovanovitch’s History-Rich Parisian Apartment

    In the hands of Pierre Yovanovitch, the Paris apartment that iconic designer Jean-Michel Frank once called home gets a spectacular new lease on lifeOriginally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • Pakistan's opposition to lead march to capital in bid to oust PM Khan

    The leaders of an anti-government alliance urged tens of thousands of supporters at a rally on Sunday to join a march to the Pakistani capital next months to demand the ouster of Prime Minister Imran Khan, who they say was installed by the military in a rigged 2018 election. An alliance of 11 major opposition parties - Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) - has been holding mammoth rallies in since its inception in September to seek Khan's ouster and press the military to stop interfering in politics. Khan, who says the protest campaign is aimed at blackmailing him into dropping corruption cases against its leaders, has criticised the rallies amid the novel coronavirus pandemic.

  • Malaysia coast guard makes record £19.2m crystal meth seizure

    Malaysia's coastguard has made its largest ever seizure of methamphetamine, a top official said on Sunday, seizing 2.12 tonnes of the drug disguised as tea in a shipment believed to have come from Myanmar. Coastguard chief Zubil Mat Som said the drugs found on a boat in northern Penang state were worth around 105.9 ringgit (£19.83 million). A local suspected trafficker was arrested. "It is the coastguard's record-breaking seizure in its 15-year history," he told AFP. From writing on the packaging, "it is highly possible that the crystal methamphetamine was smuggled out from Myanmar's Golden Triangle." The intercepted shipment was likely destined for neighbouring countries where it would fetch a higher price than in Malaysia, he said. In recent years, Malaysia had made a number of seizures of highly addictive crystal meth. The Southeast Asian country is also battling a major drug addiction problem. Zubil said on December 9 a coastguard vessel had noticed a recreational boat moving suspiciously off Penang island in broad daylight. A chase ensured after a lone 26-year-old man aboard refused to stop. He subsequently jumped off the vessel and was arrested, the coastguard said in a statement. Malaysian law provides for a mandatory death penalty for convicted drug traffickers. After inspecting the boat, officers found 130 sacks containing 2.12 tonnes of crystal methamphetamine which was disguised as Chinese tea, it added. Zubil said drug smugglers were changing tactics during the coronavirus pandemic, adding that the coastguard would work closely with the police to disrupt smugglers and dealers.

  • Three arrested after 21 migrants found in Spanish sweat shop

    Migrant workers were hidden behind large bundles of clothes at the factory in Murcia, southeastern Spain, which sold clothes to African countries, police video footage showed. A father and his two sons, who were not named, have been arrested. The monthly minimum wage in Spain is 1,050 euros. "The three detainees exploited the vulnerability of the migrants to submit them to tough labor conditions, among them wages of two euros per hour and a total absence of security or hygienic conditions," police said in a statement. The three suspects will appear in court on Saturday.

  • Hunter Biden told to disclose information related to Ukrainian energy company Burisma as part of his tax investigation

    Hunter Biden, the President-elect's son, has been asked to disclose information related to Burisma as part of a tax investigation.

  • Arrests as Indian workers ransack iPhone plant over wages

    Workers at the Taiwanese-run factory near Bangalore said they had not been fully paid for months.