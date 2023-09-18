She bought a phone at a Key West store. Then a clerk sent himself nude photos, cops say

The former manager of a cellphone store in Key West was jailed this week after police concluded he sent nude photos from a customers phone to his own.

The incident happened Jan. 4 when the woman went with her friend, who was shopping for a new phone, to the Verizon store in Key West, police said. The store’s manager at the time, 28-year-old Cody Austin Stacy, convinced the woman that she also should upgrade to a newer phone.

After picking out an iPhone 14, Stacy told the woman, whose name was redacted from the police report, that it would take about 20 minutes for him to transfer her data from her old phone. He also put his contact in the new phone under “Verizon Cody,” he said, so she could call if she had issues with the new device, according to the report.

She and her friend went to Publix to kill time, and then she took her friend home, before returning to the Verizon store about two hours later, the report states.

Around 9 that night, the woman told police she accidentally deleted a text message she wanted. When she retrieved it, she noticed six other messages sent to Stacy’s number.

The messages contained photos of her without clothes. Only one of the six were successfully sent to Stacy’s phone, police said.

The woman told police that she took those photographs in 2017 and 2018, so Stacy would have had to do a thorough search of her phone to find them.

The woman complained to Verizon the next day, and the company fired Stacy, according to the report.

The police continued to investigate the incident before obtaining a warrant for Stacy’s arrest earlier this month. He was booked into county jail Sunday, although it wasn’t immediately clear where he was arrested. His address in booking records is Homestead.

As of Monday, he was being held on a $150,000 bond on charges of distributing obscene material and attempting to commit a felony.