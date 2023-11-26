‘She’s breathing;’ 911 call details minutes after woman was shot in Dayton

A 911 call acquired by News Center 7 details the moment after a woman was shot in the face in the 1000 block of South Euclid Ace in Dayton on Saturday.

The call came from the daughter of the woman who was shot who indicated that she heard the gunshot from outside her home.

“My mama just got shot in her mouth,” The caller told dispatchers.

>> PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Woman hospitalized after shooting in Dayton

The caller can be heard asking her mother where she was shot and her mother could be heard speaking in the background.

“Yes she’s talking, she’s breathing,” the caller said when the dispatcher said they could hear the mother speaking.

The caller told dispatchers she didn’t know where the shot came from but that she heard it from her neighbors.

>> 2 dead after car crash in Preble County

“I think I hear the ambulance,” the caller said.

The woman was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to a Dayton police officer on scene.

This is a developing story and News Center 7 will continue to provide updates as new information becomes available.