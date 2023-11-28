'She brought light': Casa Grande community mourns 17-year-old girl killed at party

The Casa Grande community reeled with emotions after a deadly weekend shooting claimed the life of 17-year-old Hailey Stephens and left a fellow high school student injured.

Stephens died after she was shot in the head early Sunday morning at a house party where an altercation between several attendees occurred, according to Casa Grande police.

Stephens and the other victim were reportedly not part of the altercation but were attending the busy party that neighbors said had attendees parking all along Silver Reef Road.

The site of the shooting on Monday afternoon was quiet, which neighbors said was typical in contrast with the weekend gathering.

The home showed signs of vacancy and had a large dumpster nearly overflowing with trash from the aftermath of the party.

Two apparent bullet holes were seen on the exterior of the garage door to the house.

Police had no further updates on the case as of Tuesday morning.

Casa Grande teen was a 'sunbeam,' school administrators say

Located less than three miles from the scene of the crime was Stephens' own Casa Grande Union High School, which upon first entering displayed flowers honoring the victims underneath a statue of the team's mountain lion mascot.

School principal Chris Lineberry said Stephens was a positive presence in the Casa Grande Union community.

"If you were to think of a sunbeam, that was her. Every environment she was in she brought light," Lineberry told The Arizona Republic. "The world will be a bit darker now without that light now."

Lineberry and assistant principal Natalie Clement said Stephens set a high standard for her fellow students.

She had a 4.3 GPA and was a National Honor Junior Society student who placed 19th in her class, even taking the time outside of academics to work with National Future Farmers of America and as a cheerleader.

"On senior night she was talking about her dream school to cheer at was ASU," said Clement.

The house located near East Silver Reef Road and North Olive Avenue in Casa Grande as seen on Nov. 27, 2023. A deadly shooting injured one and killed 17-year-old Hailey Stephens on Nov. 26.

School administrators set up resources to help students cope with the grief and trauma of Stephens' death. Lineberry said students were rallying together in the immediate aftermath of the incident to honor Stephens.

"Our students feel a sense of community ... responsibility to be a part of honoring not only their friend but that the only way we're gonna get through this is together," said Lineberry.

Casa Grande Union High School District Superintendent Jeff Lavender said justice was important to help prevent future incidents like this.

"Having been an administrator in this community for 26 years. This isn't our first tragedy. God, I hope it's our last" said Lavander.

"Whoever did it, they need justice. It needs to be a strong statement to send a message that this isn't OK, life is precious," he added.

"There's been too many Haley's that I've known," said Lavender.

Parents worry about their children and gun violence

For Casa Grande resident Debbie Schroeder, gun violence impacting the community was unfortunately nothing new.

"When I was 17, I was shot in the back of the head here in Casa Grande," said Schroeder, who noted the similarities between the death of Stephens and her own incident.

Schroeder was the victim of a random act of violence when a bullet hit her as she was walking down a Casa Grande street. Schroeder said she recovered after more than a year.

As the Monday school dismissal neared, Schroeder was parked near an off-campus waiting area to pick up her grandchildren who were students at the high school.

"I think there's too many kids that are just running around with guns, they can get guns off the streets at any place, it's not like they're going to the store," said Schroeder.

"They don't think about the consequences, they just do it and then the consequences come later and then it's too late," she added.

The garage door at the house near East Silver Reef Road and North Olive Avenue in Casa Grande with bullet sized holes in it as seen on Nov. 27, 2023. A deadly shooting injured one and killed 17-year-old Hailey Stephens on Nov. 26.

Pamela Mora had just picked up her son, Daniel Mora before she left the off-campus parking lot.

"You can't trust our kids go anywhere anymore, not because we don't trust them but the area, you know the environment, the situations are just getting crazy," said Pamela Mora, her son next to her in the passenger seat.

"I just think it's a horrible situation that just shouldn't have happened at all," said Daniel Mora.

Daniel Mora said that he was trying to manage a climate where gun violence had him and his peers in situations that he described as "anxiety-inducing."

"Of course, we should be prepared just in case anything happens, but also it's a horrible thought to think we should be prepared," said Daniel Mora.

Daniel Mora said that the general anxiety he and his fellow students have about incidents like the one on Sunday were "now our day-to-day."

Joseph Thomaschaske said Casa Grande was a community where everyone knew everyone as he also awaited his son, a sophomore at the high school.

"We grieve right alongside the other families," said Thomaschaske.

Thomaschaske said he would take time to speak with his son to make sure he felt safe after the incident.

"It's about the responsibilities and the decisions you make and where children are at that time at night, I think that played a big role," Thomaschaske said.

As students began leaving with their parents onto the busy Casa Grande streets in droves, the line they passed for entry into the high school passed the impromptu memorial for Stephens, its many flowers glowed in the late afternoon sun.

"I heard that she was an outstanding student, but it still comes down to making decisions on your own at that age," he added.

Casa Grande police asked anyone with information regarding the incident to contact Detective Nicholas Elliott at their nonemergency number 520-421-8700 extension 7 or email Nicholas_Elliott@casagrandeaz.gov.

Police said anonymous tips and information can also be submitted directly to Silent Witness at www.casagrandesilentwitness.com, via the P3 App at www.p3tips.com or by calling them at (520) 836-2100.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Hailey Stephens, Casa Grande teen shot at party, mourned