'She called me!!!!!': Vice President-elect Kamala Harris phones California teen to thank him for painting her portrait

Jessica Flores, USA TODAY
·2 min read

A teen artist from California asked his Twitter followers on Sunday to share his painted portrait of Vice President-elect Kamala Harris to improve the chances she'd see it.

On Wednesday, Tyler Gordon learned Harris had seen it. How? She called to thank him.

"I was really shocked," Gordon, 14, of San Jose, told USA TODAY.

On Twitter, Gordon wrote, "She called me!!!!!! @KamalaHarris called ME!!!!"

He said he painted a portrait of Harris because he was inspired by the barriers she broke as the first woman, first Black person and first person of Asian descent to be elected as vice president.

"I, myself, broke a lot of barriers with my stuttering, breaking my hips and being deaf since I was 6," he said. "I feel like she represents that."

The tweet included a time-lapse video of Gordon painting his portrait of Harris with the Golden Gate Bridge as his background.

"My name is Tyler Gordon and I'm 14 years old and I live in the Bay Area! I painted this picture of you and I hope you like it!!" the tweet says.

Chelsea Clinton, the daughter of former President Bill Clinton and 2016 Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton, and San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo helped spread Gordon's message on Twitter.

Gordon's mother, Nicole Kindle, captured the moment Harris called him in a video.

"I'm overwhelmed with just the magnificence of your artistry," Harris told Gordon. "You really have a gift, my goodness. I was so touched to see it."

Harris, who was born in Oakland, also told Gordon she hopes to meet him one day.

This isn't the first time Gordon's artwork has captured the attention of a high-profile figure. His portraits of celebrities have led him to meet Jennifer Lopez, Alex Rodriguez, Janet Jackson, Kevin Durant and Kevin Hart, he said.

When he grows up, Gordon said he hopes to have his own art gallery and display his work around the world.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: California teen who painted Kamala Harris portrait gets surprise call

