She checked into the ER and was discharged. Then she got in her car, Florida cops say

A driver was arrested Thursday night after she intentionally crashed her car into the emergency room of HCA Florida Osceola Hospital in Kissimmee, according to authorities.

The healthcare facility posted on social media that a car had run through the glass doors of the ER, and alerted visitors to take the side door instead.

According to an incident report from the Kissimmee Police Department, a 31-year-old local woman named Natalia Wiltshire checked into the ER earlier in the evening to “request medication.” She was given a prescription, which she felt “did not have any affect on her,” said the arrest affidavit. The patient “indicated she wanted a different type of medication she was issued and also wanted to speak with the doctor.”

At around 8:45 p.m. a nurse called an off duty police officer working security at the hospital. The cop informed Wiltshire that there was no other care they could provide and that she needed to leave. The suspect then turned around and walked out, said the report.

Wiltshire was then seen getting into her 2019 black Honda CRV, drive over a median, then “accelerate,” barreling into the ER’s doors, according to the report.

The cop ran up to the driver’s side door, which was locked. He wrote that he banged on the window and commanded Wiltshire to exit, which she refused. She then placed the car in drive and accelerated a second time, before coming to stop in the vestibule. She placed her car in park and exited through the passenger-side door, according to the report.

The officer grabbed Wiltshire’s left wrist to “gain control of her movement,” says the report but she was “tense” and pulled away.

After the cop conducted an arm-bar takedown, a move that throws a suspect off balance to the ground, Wiltshire “continuously yelled: ‘They did not want to take care of me!’ ” reads the complaint.

A security officer responded to assist and the officer was able to place handcuffs on Wiltshire. She was medically cleared and taken into custody at the Osceola County Jail without further incident, and charged with criminal mischief, trespass and resisting arrest without violence. The suspect was later released on $1,000 bail.

An inventory sheet revealed $20,000 in damage to the property.

“We are very thankful that no one was injured and we are grateful to our team for acting swiftly to protect patients and colleagues,” the hospital said on Facebook.