‘She chose wrong:’ Spalding County 911 dispatcher arrested on meth charges

A 911 dispatcher in Spalding County is behind bars and facing multiple drug charges.

Earlier this week, Spalding County Sheriff Darrell Dix said deputies were serving an arrest warrant at 59-year-old Susan Kimberly Lynch’s home when they found methamphetamine in plain sight.

Deputies also found multiple pieces of drug paraphernalia.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

After receiving a search warrant, investigators found meth and drug related objects throughout the home.

Lynch was subsequently arrested and charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug related objects and operating a disorderly house.

At the time of her arrest, she was employed as a dispatcher in the Spalding County 911 Center.

TRENDING STORIES:

“She made a conscious choice to violate the law. She violated the trust of the public safety officers she dispatched on calls in the course of her job, and she violated the trust of the community she served. You pay the price when you play that game. She chose wrong over what she knew was right, and she lost,” Sheriff Dix said.

Lynch is currently being held in the Spalding County Jail.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS: