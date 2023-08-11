She said someone on the plane was ‘not real!’ Now the viral passenger is speaking out

A passenger having a meltdown on board an American Airlines flight from from Fort Worth to Orlando, Florida, almost broke the Internet last month.

Fellow passengers captured cellphone video of her storming up the aisle, panicked, announcing that someone in the back of the plane “wasn’t real.”

“I‘m telling you,” the woman warns in an expletive-filled rant. “I’m getting the [f---] off... everyone can either believe it or they can not believe it! And you can sit on this plane and you can die with them or not. I’m not going to.”

After the video went viral, conspiracy theorists linked her outburst to a mysterious man in a green hoodie who may or may not have been a shape-shifting alien.

The way the whole plane looked back lmao pic.twitter.com/bLiUAN8kuk — Lance (@Bornakang) July 3, 2023

Now more facts are coming to light about the disturbing July 2 incident.

The woman has since been identified as Dallas marketing executive Tiffany Gomas, according to a police report obtained by The Daily Mail.

The complaint says officers with the Dallas-Fort Worth Department of Public Safety were called in response to a female “claiming the aircraft was not safe and did not want the aircraft to leave due to her believing it would not make it to its destination.”

After Gomas got off, the aircraft was rescreened, with passengers forced to deplane. Authorities met an “extremely distraught” Gomas at the gate. She then made her way out to the terminal’s curb to get an Uber, where she was issued a ticket for criminal trespass, and left without being arrested.

Carrot Top claimed he was also aboard during the tirade, telling his followers that the woman was upset that someone took her ear buds. Turns out the comedian’s take was accurate.

As per the police report, Gomas had accused one of the relatives with whom she was traveling of taking her AirPods, and things escalated quickly.

Since her identity came to light, Gomas isn’t welcoming all the new attention.

“My life has been blown up. It’s frightening. Things go viral and everything changes,” Gomas, 38, said without elaborating on what caused her to announce the plane was not safe. “No one knows anyone else’s story, and no one should judge. No one knows what it’s like.”