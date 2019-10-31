She climbed Everest nine times and set a world record – so why doesn’t she have sponsors?

I reach Lhakpa Sherpa’s West Hartford apartment at noon on an overcast Sunday in Connecticut. She bounds out of the front door, embraces me, and welcomes me inside. The small apartment is dimly lit. The living room has a few chairs, and a wall of sports medals from her two daughters’ 5Ks and gymnastic meets.

Lhakpa was the first Nepalese woman to summit Everest and descend alive, which she accomplished in the spring of 2000. With nine summits, she holds the world record for women. She plans to summit the world’s highest mountain again in the spring of 2020, but as an unsponsored athlete and single mother of three, it’s difficult to afford training and travel. She currently works at Whole Foods washing dishes, making minimum wage. Unable to afford or drive a car, she walks to work and occasionally takes an Uber to training destinations.

Sitting in her living room, I’m struck by her achievements – but also her lack of resources. How is it that a woman with such demonstrated accomplishment and skill is without sponsorship, and must risk nearly everything to continue to climb the Himalayan mountains she loves?

Lhakpa makes tea while I chat with her 13-year-old daughter, Shiny, who – more fluent in technology and the English language – acts as her mother’s manager and occasional translator.

“What’s it like for you,” I ask, “when your mother is away on an expedition?”

I want to show the world I can do it. I want to show women who look like me that they can do it, too.

She turns her phone over in her hands. “It’s hard,” she says. “I’m proud of her, but I worry.” Each climbing season, six to 10 climbers die on the mountain.

Everest expeditions last upwards of two months, usually in May, and there are only occasional opportunities to communicate via satellite phone and Skype. Avalanches, like the one that hit base camp in 2015, have kept them out of contact for weeks at a time.

“I’m very good with the mountain,” Lhakpa says, bringing me a hot cup of tea, offering her warm smile. She has a long, lush ponytail and bright eyes. “I go, but I know I will come home. I have to come home.” She looks reassuringly at Shiny.

Lhakpa, 45, grew up in Balakharka, a village in the Makalu region of the Nepalese Himalayas, where her father owned tea houses, and her mother still lives. Lhakpa tells me she isn’t sure of her exact age, as there were no birth certificates, and all of her mother’s 11 children were born at home. As a child, Lhakpa had no electricity, and young girls did not attend school.

“You see my family on television,” she says. “Sherpas. Climbing Everest.” Her brother Mingma Gelu Sherpa directs an expedition outfitter in Kathmandu. Her oldest brother has summited “10 or 11 times,” she says. Another brother has summited eight times, her youngest brother five, and a sister has summited once.

“If there weren’t any Sherpas,” she tells me, “nobody could climb Everest”.

She worries when people say that anyone can climb Everest if they have the money – she’s heard people say that it’s just a matter of putting one foot in front of the other, and that Sherpas will do all the work. An average climb with a western outfitter costs upwards of $50,000, while a Nepalese outfitter costs upwards of $30,000.

She has seen firsthand all the ways people can die on Everest: avalanches, falls, the thin air of the dead zone. Climbers must occasionally pass bodies, of which there are over a 100 on the mountain. (Bodies are dangerous to take down and doing so requires the effort of at least five sherpas.) Sherpas pass through the Khumbu icefall roughly 40 times just to make sure tourists have the supplies and ropes they need. If you spend enough time in the icefall, she says, you are guaranteed to die.

“Why do we do this job?” she asks. “Because the alternative is to make money growing potatoes.”

For Lhakpa, to say climbing Everest is easy is an insult. The fact that it is said at all reveals the problematic ways privilege has woven itself into adventure culture.

•••

Serena Williams won the Australian Open while 23 weeks pregnant; Lhakpa Sherpa summited Everest eight months after the birth of her first child, and again while two months pregnant with Shiny.

But unlike Williams, Lhakpa has no endorsement deals, no nutritionist, no trainer. She can’t afford to train full time, or much at all, because she works constantly in order to pay her rent.