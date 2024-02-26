‘She’s Crazy’: White Woman Goes Off In Bizzare Rant After Being Accused of Crashing Into Black Woman’s Car In Viral Video

A viral video shows the heated exchange between two drivers following a crash at a Costco parking lot in California.

Instagram user @surayyah_m shared the 51-second video on the platform Thursday. Surayyah said she was backing out of her parking space when another woman decided to reverse her car and allegedly hit her.

In the video, the woman could be seen slapping the back of Surayyah’s vehicle, which appears to have minor damage. She argued that it wasn’t.

Instagram user @surayyah_m posted a video online saying that a woman hit her car at a Costco parking lot.

“Why are you hitting my car, lady?” Surayyah asked.

“Because it’s not damaged. You b—h,” the woman responded before walking up to a parking lot attendant and hugging him. “Would you tell her to get away from me? She’s crazy. It’s not damaged.”

Surayyah explains to the woman that they should exchange information because they were in an accident. Before Surayah could finish her statement, the woman stormed off and hopped into her car.

“B—h,” the woman said. “You are a crazy b—h.”

The woman sped out of the parking lot, leaving Surayyah and the employee behind. Surayyah was able to record the woman’s license plate before she left.

“I expected a civil exchange and this is what I got. I wish I started recording sooner because she was a whole one-woman show. I’m a pretty patient individual,” she wrote in the video’s caption, which has over 23 million views. “As a veteran Special Education teacher with LAUSD, I’ve witnessed a lot of crazy but this woman was a whole nut basket.”

People commenting on different social media platforms joked that the woman had fixed the car: “Karen auto body shop,” one user wrote.

“This is the funniest & most unhinged thing ever but it seems she did fix it,” another person said.

Someone else chimed in: “To be fair, the repair shop would’ve charged you $1k to do the same thing.”

‘She’s Crazy’: White Woman Goes Off In Bizzare Rant After Being Accused of Crashing Into Black Woman’s Car In Viral Video