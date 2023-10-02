‘She’s Definitely the Problem at This Point’: Tamar Braxton Reportedly Dumped By Her Fiancé JR Robinson, Claims He Wants to Get ‘Back to Positive Energy’

Tamar Braxton is not heading down the aisle for a second time after all. The singer’s now ex-fiancé, Jeremy “JR” Robinson, confirmed their breakup for all of his followers, who have been speculating that something was amiss between the reality TV lovebirds.

In an Oct. 2 Instagram Story post, he began, “So many questions. So many assumptions. I want to answer all that I can with respect. Yes, Tamar and I are no longer together. I ended the relationship to focus on getting back to positive energy & being a better person.”

Tamar Braxton is reportedly dumped by her fiancé JR Robinson. (Photo: @Tamarbraxton/Instagram.)

Robinson and Braxton met on the Peacock dating competition “Queens Court,” which also starred Evelyn Lozada and singer Nivea, as they each embarked on their quests for a happily ever after. The “Calling All Lovers” songstress is the only one who seems to have found love, albeit for a short while.

In September, “The Braxton Family Values” star piqued fans’ curiosity when she revealed that she did not feel safe anywhere or with anyone after her car was broken into. It was then that multiple people questioned if her relationship with the businessman had begun to crumble.

“What happened and why – that’s our private place. No, I never cheated. No, I wasn’t there when she was at her mother’s place when her car was burglarized,” wrote Robinson.

The New Orleans native also hit back at claims that he pursued the 46-year-old to gain fame. He said he “turned down” “Queens Court” several times before going on the show.

“Ultimately, I fell in love, and it did not end how I wanted it. So, I want to heal. Tamar and I will always be friends and family for life. Thank you for respecting our privacy,” he added.

Tamar Braxton's contestant, Jeremy “JR” Robinson, announced he broke up with her. She will forever be alone with her STANK attitude. #queenscourt#tamarbraxtonpic.twitter.com/fIWxHtSmKb — 🅚🅔🅝🅨🅐 🅜🅞🅞🅡🅔 🅢🅣🅐🅝 (@GossipInformer) October 2, 2023

Despite Robinson saying that he and Braxton would always remain close, there is not a single trace of her on his Instagram page. The songstress has erased their memories as well, leaving only a single video of them on her Instagram account.

Online spectators have plenty to say about their failed relationship. “Tamar keep your next Man off the internet,” wrote one person.

“She’s definitely the problem at this point,” said another. And a third took aim at Robinson. “He was using her from day 1. This man is nothing but a lying manipulator. She won and he cheated on her. He put out a statement before she did to control the narrative. HE IS VERY CALCULATED,” they wrote.

Braxton has not commented on the breakup publicly.

The former talk show co-host was previously married to music executive Vincent Herbert for nine years before they split in 2017. They share one child, a son named Logan. JR was also previously married and shares five children with four different women.

However, before connecting with Robinson, she had a contentious breakup with her boyfriend David Adefeso, after two years together.

