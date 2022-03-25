“She didn’t deserve this at all”: family of woman killed in Wilkinsburg shooting begging for answers

“She was only 26 years old. She didn’t deserve this at all,” LaToya Gathers told Channel 11.

LaToya Gathers is talking about her daughter, Zaviawna Gathers. Zaviawna was shot and killed eight months ago in her Wilkinsburg home.

Her family is still desperate to find out who is responsible.

“I don’t know how you can sleep at night knowing what you did in front of her daughter. I don’t know how you can sleep at night. I really think you should turn yourself in,” LaToya said.

Over the summer, police say two men broke into Zaviawna’s home, demanded money, and shot and killed her.

Detectives know that because her 7-year-old daughter was at home and saw what happened to her mother.

The little girl was not physically hurt.

“She cries at night sometimes. She misses her so much.”

Pittsburgh Mayor Ed Gainey also spoke to reporters. Zaviawna was his niece.

“If you know something that happened to my niece, tell it. I’m asking. I’m asking this city to tell it,” Mayor Gainey said.

The night Zaviawna was killed, witnesses told investigators that they saw an older green Ford Mustang and a white Toyota SUV in the neighborhood.

Detectives learned both vehicles were loaned to a group of men known to frequent the Penn Hills and Homewood areas.

“Knowing this person is still walking the streets, still able to lay down, get up, and do what they want to … knowing they did this is crushing to me,” LaToya said.

County police say this case is still under investigation.

TRENDING NOW:

‘Appears to be just a terrible tragedy:’ 14-year-old falls from Orlando ‘Free Fall’ ride, dies VIDEO: Police looking for man caught stealing state flag flying at half-mast for fallen troopers WHO: BA.2 Omicron subvariant now dominant strain worldwide VIDEO: 3 dogs rescued from house in Knoxville neighborhood after living in ‘horrendous’ conditions DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts