‘She didn’t deserve this’: Rucker family seeks justice against alleged killer, ex-girlfriend speaks

New arrest documents reveal what happened to a Winter Springs woman who investigators believe was killed by her estranged husband. Shakeira Rucker was missing for a week before deputies found her body in an Apopka storage unit rented by Cory Hill. He’s now facing charges for first-degree murder.

“It’s not the end,” said Shakeira’s Sister, Dedra Rucker.

The family suspected it was him from the beginning -- as he was the last one seen with her on November 11.

Channel 9 obtained this new arrest warrant, which shows surveillance video showed them entering an Apopka storage facility just after 6:30 on the morning of Sunday November 12. Hill was seen leaving alone 20 minutes later. Documents show someone sent a text from Rucker’s phone to family members around that same time saying she was on her way home.

“That’s just disrespect to her kids. If you knew she wasn’t coming home and you know you had her phone, why text? You should have just never texted,” said Thorton.

About three hours later, deputies said Hill visited the home of his ex-girlfriend, Angel Mulligan. The two had split up after it was revealed that he was still married. Mulligan also recently filed a domestic violence injunction against him. On November 12, deputies said he pulled up to her home and started shooting in attempts to kill her.

“I’m devastated,” said Angel Mulligan. “Still traumatized from the situation. By the grace of God he didn’t find me when he came inside of my home and to know that his real intention was to hurt me is terrifying.”

Hill was arrested for the shooting. He didn’t say a word to investigators about Rucker, despite being the only person of interest in the case. It took a search across four counties before deputies received a call about a foul odor coming from a storage unit in Apopka.

Deputies wrote in the affidavit that she was shot four times, including once in the head -- then someone “attempted to conceal the body haphazardly by placing two tires in front of the body.”

“(He’s) just evil and he’s going to pay,” said Dedra Rucker.

Deputies wrote in his arrest affidavit that Hill used the same gun to shoot Rucker and at Mulligan.

Hill is being held without bond tonight at Orange County Jail. His next court date hasn’t been set just yet.

