She didn’t ‘properly say goodbye,’ so 19-year-old tried strangling her, Texas cops say

A 19-year-old is accused of biting a victim’s neck and trying to strangle her when she didn’t “properly say goodbye” to the man, according to a Texas sheriff’s office.

And when the female victim tried calling 911 for help, authorities say the man took her phone and drove away with it.

Deputies with the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office were called to the home in the southeast part of the county on Wednesday, March 9. It is unclear who called for help.

When they arrived, the victim reported that the suspect had “become angry” over what was described as an improper goodbye.

“At this point (he) allegedly became violent and attacked the victim by biting her on her neck, then he reportedly strangled the victim causing redness,” the sheriff’s office said in a Facebook post. Authorities did not release the victim’s age or say how she and the suspect were connected.

After driving away with the victim’s phone, officials say responding deputies found him “minutes later.”

The 19-year-old had a pistol, rifle rounds and an ounce of marijuana with him when he was arrested, according to the sheriff’s office. The man is prohibited from possessing firearms per a court order, the sheriff’s office said, and he had four active warrants. Those warrants were possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, two counts of unlawfully carrying a handgun inside a motor vehicle and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

The man was arrested and booked on assault of a family member by choking or strangulation, continuous violence against family, violation of bond/protective order on assault/stalking, interference with an emergency call and possession of marijuana.

Bexar County is in south Texas and includes the San Antonio metropolitan area.

