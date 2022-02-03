She didn’t want to get kicked off a flight from Florida. ‘Lucky pennies’ didn’t help

A Delta Air Lines flight from Fort Lauderdale to Atlanta hit some turbulence Tuesday night.

Not actual turbulence; the COVID-era kind. The plane reportedly had to turn around because of two disruptive passengers.

Video captured by fellow traveler Brianna Morfesi showed what led up to a woman and her male companion getting ejected from the flight.

The video first appeared on the onlooker’s Instagram account @breezybri10, and was later shared with the local lifestyle page Only in Dade. The clip begins a few minutes into the flight, which had just begun taxiing on the tarmac.

Morfesi was seated a few rows up from the duo and had her phone camera in selfie mode.

Videos on her Insta Stories show what went down before the couple’s dramatic exit.

“What did I do wrong?” the blonde passenger keeps asking the flight attendant. “Can you tell me: What did I do wrong!?”

The passenger continues her profanity-laden rant, slurring her words, as flight attendants surround her seat: “I haven’t done anything wrong. I don’t want to be kicked off. I want to get to Omaha!”

The crew waits patiently in the aisle as the woman collects her belongings. While gathering her things, the woman stumbles slightly and bends down to retrieve something from the floor.

“My lucky [bleeping] pennies,” she mumbles to a flight attendant who tries to hurry her along. “I’m getting my lucky pennies and you can shut up.”

Morfesi, who captioned the video “Drunk Karen” was surprised the content went viral and meant to only show it to a few friends as a “joke.”

The Atlanta-based Instagrammer told the Miami Herald that the two people were “yelling and cursing” almost immediately after boarding.

The flight was only delayed by about a half-hour and everyone was back in the air in no time — minus two.

Delta released a statement to the Miami Herald late Wednesday: “Delta Flight 1582 from Fort Lauderdale to Atlanta on Feb. 1 took a 28-minute departure delay as two unruly customers were deplaned back into the terminal,” the Atlanta based carrier said. “Delta has zero-tolerance for unruly behavior at our airports and on our flights as nothing is more important than the safety of our customers and flight crews. We apologize for any inconvenience the departure delay may have had for our remaining customers.”