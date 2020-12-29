She didn't know her kidnapper. But he was using Google Maps — and that cracked the case.

Jon Schuppe

A woman in medical scrubs with a swollen, bruised face walked into a truck stop outside Milwaukee just before 3 a.m. on June 16, 2017, and begged a driver to use his cellphone. She dialed 911 and said she’d been attacked by two men.

“They carjacked me, they beat me up and raped me,” she said.

The woman, a health care worker in her 30s, told police that, as she was driving home from her shift at a nearby hospital, a stranger had lunged into her open window at a highway exit. Armed with a box cutter and hammer, he made her drive off with him, then forced her to pull over and get into a dark-colored pickup truck, where he sexually assaulted her while an accomplice drove. Then they left her at the side of the road.

The odds of solving such a random crime seemed slim. The woman — who asked that she be identified only by her initials, M.D., to protect her privacy — was able to give a basic description of the rapist and his truck but that wasn’t enough to narrow the search. The attackers had taken her phone, but police could not track it because it had been turned off. “This was about as much of a whodunit as it gets,” Milwaukee Police Detective Eric Draeger recalled.

But one detail drew his attention.

From the truck’s dimly lit backseat, as they’d passed General Mitchell International Airport, M.D. had glimpsed the glowing screen of a cellphone, a Samsung Galaxy, that was running Google Maps.

Milwaukee Police released video of the truck traveling on I-94 near General Mitchell International Airport. (Milwaukee Police Dept.)
Milwaukee Police released video of the truck traveling on I-94 near General Mitchell International Airport. (Milwaukee Police Dept.)

That got Draeger thinking. He conducts high-tech investigations for the Milwaukee Police Department, where he’d sought breaks in previous unsolved cases by using “cell tower dumps,” which compiled data from telecommunication companies to identify phones used near crime scenes. It was an expensive and arduous process and did not guarantee any usable results. But he might get results faster, and with more precision, if he went to a single source of highly precise location data: Google.

At a conference, Draeger had heard law enforcement officials discuss the possibility of asking Google for location data that could be used as a dragnet for a suspect’s phone. He didn’t know anyone who’d actually done it, but he pitched it to his supervisor.

“I don’t expect results necessarily, but let’s give it a shot,” Draeger recalled saying.

That request evolved into one of the earliest known examples of a “geofence warrant,” a type of digital data hunt that has since soared in popularity among police seeking help in all sorts of unsolved cases, from burglaries to murders. Secrecy around the technique makes it difficult to measure its effectiveness, but reported successes include finding the suspect in a series of bombings in Texas, and arrests in a Minnesota home invasion and a burglary in San Francisco.

With its spread, the technique has drawn criticism from defense lawyers and privacy advocates who say it makes it easier for the government to track unsuspecting people who’ve been near the scene of a crime, even if they had nothing to do with it. The searches have been challenged as unconstitutional in Virginia, rejected as dangerous in Illinois and targeted for prohibition in New York. In Florida last year, a geofence search placed suspicion on a man who had innocently ridden his bicycle past a burglarized home.

Milwaukee authorities were not restricted by those concerns in June 2017. Eager to arrest a violent predator, they turned to an innovative and untested method that would surprise them with its effectiveness — and help spark a new era in high-tech investigations.

Image: (Darren Hauck / for NBC News)
Image: (Darren Hauck / for NBC News)

A crucial memory

In the hours after the attack, M.D. hadn’t begun to process the trauma of her ordeal yet. It felt unreal. But one thing that she was able to focus on was talking to detectives. She spoke to them in person and on the phone, and rode with them as they retraced the route of her abduction.

“I tried to remember as much detail as I could, anything I thought was significant,” M.D. said. “I was hoping any little clue I gave would help them put pieces of the puzzle together.”

The police released a sketch of her attacker, based on her description, and detectives began searching surveillance camera video. They tried lifting fingerprints from her abandoned car and hoped they’d get a DNA profile of the suspect from the sexual assault kit. But they didn’t know if any of that would help. And they were worried that the attackers would strike again.

Milwaukee police released a composite sketch of one of the suspects. (MIlwaukee Police Dept.)
Milwaukee police released a composite sketch of one of the suspects. (MIlwaukee Police Dept.)

They had good reason to be concerned. Hours before the abduction, an 18-year-old woman had reported being followed by men in a dark pickup after she and a friend left a restaurant in nearby Kenosha. She said the truck tried to run her off the road, and one of the men approached her car with a baseball bat before she sped off. Police suspected the same two men in both incidents. The case became a top priority, with more than two dozen investigators and commanders involved.

For Draeger, the key detail from M.D. was that she had seen the rapist pull up Google Maps on his Samsung phone — and that it was still running when her attackers abandoned her on the side of the highway.

M.D. didn’t know whether those details would be helpful. “At the time I was just trying to process everything and to be really objective,” she said.

But for Draeger, the information was revelatory.

Image: Milwaukee Police Detective Eric Draeger was instrumental in solving a crime using Google Maps. (Darren Hauck / for NBC News)
Image: Milwaukee Police Detective Eric Draeger was instrumental in solving a crime using Google Maps. (Darren Hauck / for NBC News)

“She was that with it and had the presence of mind to remember details about the phone,” he recalled. “I was going, ‘Holy crap.’’’

The Samsung Galaxy phone ran on Google’s Android operating system, which requires users to link to their Google accounts and comes loaded with the company’s apps, including Google Maps, that collect detailed location data through Wi-Fi, GPS and Bluetooth signals.

Draeger decided to ask Google to use this data to identify the suspects in M.D.’s case. He'd never done it before and didn't know anyone who had, although the technique had been tried at least twice: Google says it received its first geofence warrant in 2016 from a law enforcement agency it did not name, and in March 2017 police in Raleigh, North Carolina, sought a geofence warrant in a murder case, according to documents obtained by Raleigh TV station WRAL, an NBC affiliate.

The Milwaukee Police Dept. (Darren Hauck / for NBC News)
The Milwaukee Police Dept. (Darren Hauck / for NBC News)

It was now about 3 p.m. on Friday, June 16, about 12 hours after M.D. had dialed 911. Draeger called Erin Karshen, an assistant district attorney who was familiar with high-tech investigations and who agreed to find a judge to hear their request. Draeger wrote up a warrant that asked a judge to order Google to provide information on any devices that ran a Google Maps search near the airport at the time of the abduction. Then he met Karshen and the judge at a restaurant near the courthouse, which had just closed for the weekend. The judge signed the warrant.

Draeger emailed it to Google, adding an “exigent circumstances” request that urged the company to respond quickly to prevent another attack. He didn’t know if he would get a response — and if he did, whether Google could help him.

About 20 minutes later, his phone rang.

A suspect revealed

An employee in Google’s legal compliance unit was calling. “I don’t even know if this can be done, but we really do want to help because this is everyone’s nightmare,” Draeger recalled her telling him.

Over the next few days, Google representatives helped Draeger update his warrant to allow the company to search beyond the airport, where hundreds of devices had been using the app at the time of the attack, and look for devices used in additional scenes linked to the crime, including the abduction point and a bar in Chicago where M.D.’s credit card was used the following night.

Image: (Darren Hauck / for NBC News)
Image: (Darren Hauck / for NBC News)

On June 20, the Google representative and her supervisor told Draeger there was only one phone in their records that met the search criteria.

“All of a sudden it shows up in my email, and I open it up and I’m staring at the screen, going, ‘I have a name and phone number for this dude we’ve been looking for for like five days,’” Draeger recalled.

Google representatives declined to speak on the record about the case, but pointed to statements the company has provided in response to past questions about geofence warrants.

"We vigorously protect the privacy of our users while supporting the important work of law enforcement,” Richard Salgado, director for law enforcement and information security at Google, said in one statement. “We developed a process specifically for these requests that is designed to honor our legal obligations while narrowing the scope of data disclosed."

For more of NBC News' in-depth reporting, download the NBC News app

Police searched public records and criminal databases and found out that the suspect, Jose Arevalo-Viera, an El Salvadoran national who was 28 at the time, had served prison time in Kentucky for a 2008 conviction for unlawful imprisonment, had twice been deported from the United States and was back in the country illegally. He now ran a carpentry business with family members in Louisville, traveling to jobs around the Midwest. Police asked his cellphone provider, T-Mobile, for an emergency tracking of his phone — which the company performs under certain circumstances — and watched in real time as he headed home, Draeger said.

Milwaukee investigators gave the tracking information to authorities in Kentucky, who pulled him over on a highway outside Louisville late at night on June 20. He fled into a roadside forest, hiding for more than an hour before he was found by a police dog, according to police. He was arrested on charges of sex assault, kidnapping, armed robbery and party to a crime.

Jose Arevalo Viera (via Telemundo Wisconsin)
Jose Arevalo Viera (via Telemundo Wisconsin)

The next day, police tracked down his accomplice, Grabiel Arias-Martinez, in Kentucky and charged him with kidnapping. He told investigators that the two men had been in Milwaukee on a construction job, according to court records. Police asked Google for Arevalo-Viera’s location history, showing where he’d been before and during the attack. They obtained surveillance video of Arevalo-Viera and Arias-Martinez from several of those places. They lifted a fingerprint from M.D.’s car and matched it with Arevalo-Viera. And they linked the men to the attempted abduction in Kenosha.

After the arrests, but before the suspects were brought back to Milwaukee to face charges, M. D. identified Arevalo-Viera as her rapist in a photo array, said Karshen, the assistant DA. A DNA analysis later found Arevalo-Viera’s genetic profile “consistent with” a partial profile obtained from M.D.’s rape kit, Karshen said.

When police called M.D. at home to tell her of the arrests, she took a deep breath: It was a relief, she said, to know that her alleged assailants were behind bars and unable to hurt her again — or anyone else.

“But I also knew this was just the beginning of the legal process, of what else was going to come,” she said.

Privacy risks

The early experimentation with geofence warrants has opened new possibilities for police across the country, and as word has spread it has grown into a surge.

The technique has been used hundreds of times from North Carolina to Arizona, from Minnesota to New York. Last year, Google said in a court filing in Virginia that the number of geofence warrants from police had increased by more than 1,500 percent from 2017 to 2018, and by 500 percent from 2018 to 2019. The company declined to provide updated or more detailed data.

With the massive increase of requests, it can now take Google months to provide the answers investigators are seeking. Because of that lag, geofence warrants are often used as a last resort, when investigators feel they are unable to make progress using other methods.

Law enforcement authorities say geofence warrants are legal because Google users agree to have their location tracked. Both police and Google say they take steps in the geofence warrant process to protect people’s privacy, by first using anonymized data showing devices near a crime scene, and then getting more specific for devices that police believe belong to a suspect.

But the increasing use of geofence warrants has spurred pushback from defense attorneys, privacy advocates and some judges, who say such widely drawn dragnets are not necessary — and may violate people’s Fourth Amendment protections against unreasonable searches. The warrants could be used to track people going to church, an abortion clinic or political activities or protests — and mistakenly lead police to identify an innocent person as a suspect, the critics say.

This summer, a federal magistrate judge in Chicago rejected federal authorities’ requests for a geofence warrant in an investigation into stolen pharmaceutical drugs, citing the danger to “our collective sense of privacy and trust in law enforcement officials.”

In New York, state lawmakers have proposed a bill that would make it illegal for police to use geofence warrants.

Albert Fox Cahn, executive director of the New York-based Surveillance Technology Oversight Project, said that geofence warrants might sometimes solve a case, but at a steep cost. Some judges don’t even realize how many people’s information is scooped up in the searches, he said.

“When we look at horrible crimes and these extreme cases, it’s very easy to ignore the aggregate impact these tools have, and all the ways they get it wrong and put people at risk,” he said.

'It's something we need'

For two years, M.D. worked to rebuild her life: She returned to work, got trauma counseling, competed in triathlons, saw family and close friends and overcame her fear of going out in public. She relied on her boyfriend and dog for daily support.

The hardest thing, she said, was telling someone what had happened to her.

“Because they would no longer see me as me. They would see me as this victim or survivor of this horrific crime,” she said.

She kept in touch with prosecutors and a victim’s advocate, who updated her on each hearing and court motion. She wanted to testify against both men, but as the dates approached, she began to fear that a trial would shatter the stability she’d regained. The idea of sharing her experience in front of a jury of strangers — and her attackers — frightened her.

In February 2019, Arias-Martinez pleaded guilty to kidnapping and was sentenced to 25 years in prison. His lawyer declined to comment. But Arevalo-Viera, the accused rapist, denied the crime, and in June 2019 went to trial.

M.D. took the stand on a Wednesday afternoon. She looked out at the courtroom and saw Arevalo-Viera and began to cry, struggling to say her name as she was sworn in, she said. But then she took deep breaths, remembering the coping mechanisms her trauma counselor had taught her in preparation for this moment.

Then, in painful detail, she told the story of what she’d endured, from the moment Arevalo-Viera forced himself into her car and told her to drive, to the feel of a box cutter against her face, to the assaults in her car and his.

Image: (Darren Hauck / for NBC News)
Image: (Darren Hauck / for NBC News)

Her testimony lasted several hours and spanned two days.

When she finally stepped off the stand, she felt seen as the victim again. It made her angry and sad. But she also felt stronger.

“I kind of compare anything I have to do now that is difficult to when I had to go on the stand and talk about what this man did to me,” she said. “I pretty much think I can do anything.”

Karshen, who prosecuted Arevalo-Viera, called M.D. “an amazing witness.”

“To watch her go through methodically under direct examination every detail and to see how well she handled herself on cross examination, but also to see how painful it was — heart-wrenching is the only way to describe it,” Karshen said.

At another point in the trial, M.D. said she listened to Draeger explain to the jury how her description of her attacker’s phone — and her memory of places along the route of her ordeal — had been crucial to solving the case. She was grateful.

Geofence warrants “are just one of the tools that we have to make sure people are safe, that the community is safe,” M.D. said in a recent interview. “I don’t think it’s an intrusion of privacy or anything like that. It’s something we need.”

The jury convicted Arevalo-Viera of all seven charges related to the attack, and a judge sentenced him to more than 100 years in prison.

Arevalo-Viera’s trial lawyer said she did not challenge the use of Google location data and declined to comment further. Steven Zaleski, a lawyer representing Arevalo-Viera for a potential appeal, would not say whether he would challenge the use of geofence warrants. But he said in an email that the technique “raises serious privacy issues for all citizens. What is possible from a technological standpoint is not necessarily appropriate from a legal or constitutional standpoint.”

Before Arevalo-Rivera’s punishment was announced in August 2019, M.D. gave a statement, in which she said she’d regained her voice to confront her attacker one last time. “My spirit has been broken ever since that night over two years ago,” she said. “I have been lost, confused, embarrassed, angry, scared, helpless, all these terms that really are difficult to translate into reality, but I am trying to fix myself and remember things I love again.”

As word spread in the law enforcement community about Draeger’s use of Google data in the case, detectives from other agencies called to ask him how he did it and how they could use it. He was asked to give talks at law enforcement conferences. As one of the earliest uses of Google geofence warrants, the case contributed to the technique’s early growth.

Sometimes Draeger wonders how the investigation would have gone if police hadn’t gotten location data from Google. Arevalo-Viera and Arias-Martinez would have remained free for longer, potentially allowing them to attack others, he said.

“Without that information from Google, we were toast,” Draeger said. “They came through with information that gave justice to a woman who needed it.”

Latest Stories

  • Law enforcement warned about 5G conspiracy theories months before Nashville bombing

    Law enforcement and intelligence agencies warned in May about escalating threats targeting 5G communications infrastructure, a possible motive now being considered by investigators looking into the Christmas Day bombing in Nashville.

  • Republican senators reportedly start wavering on $2,000 stimulus checks

    The Senate faces an "uphill battle" in passing legislation that would increase direct COVID-19 relief payments for individuals from $600 to $2,000, but Republican lawmakers are facing more pressure to back the measure, Axios reports.The House on Monday narrowly reached the two-thirds majority needed to pass the proposal -- which is separate from a larger $900 billion relief bill approved by both chambers of Congress last week and subsequently signed into law by President Trump after a few days deliberation Sunday -- but it's unclear if Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) will even let it come to a vote in the upper chamber.Its passage similarly requires a two-thirds majority vote in the Senate, and while most Democrats are seemingly on board, many Republicans have appeared more hesitant because of concerns about mounting debt. But with Trump and their constituents calling for larger checks, there's a chance enough GOP senators will wind up backing the proposal, Republican sources told Axios. One source said if McConnell does bring the measure to the floor, "it might get 60" votes.Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.) made it clear Monday night he will vote for the increase despite concerns about the debt, so a handful of like-minded colleagues would turn the tide. Read more at Axios.> I am concerned about the debt, but working families have been hurt badly by the pandemic > > This is why I supported $600 direct payments to working families & if given the chance will vote to increase the amount https://t.co/EciB6TszTY> > -- Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) December 28, 2020More stories from theweek.com Trump has learned nothing Trump's $2,000 checks push costs him the WSJ editorial board Schumer reportedly abandons fundraising efforts in Georgia's Senate runoffs

  • Two New Jersey women arrested for holding 200 person party with ‘makeshift bar’

    People allegedly seen eating, drinking alcohol and participating in illegal gambling at gathering

  • Top associate of Russia's Navalny released from detention

    A top associate of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny was released from detention Sunday and said she was charged with trespassing after entering the apartment building of an alleged security operative who inadvertently revealed details of Navalny’s supposed poisoning with a Soviet-era nerve agent. Lyubov Sobol, a key figure in Navalny’s Anti-Corruption Foundation, was detained for 48 hours on Friday after a day of interrogation. The move followed Sobol’s attempt on Monday to enter the Moscow apartment of the alleged operative, whom Navalny had previously duped into revealing details of his alleged poisoning.

  • After property scandal, Pope tightens money controls

    Pope Francis has issued a new decree making charity funds more transparent and tightening controls on Vatican finances after a scandal over a luxury London property deal. The main target is the Secretariat of State, the most important part of the Vatican administration, which must relinquish management of its funds, investments and real estate and submit to supervision by two other economic offices. In 2014, the Secretariat invested about 200 million euros ($244 million) as a partner in a deal to buy a luxury building in London.

  • Schumer reportedly abandons fundraising efforts in Georgia's Senate runoffs

    Democrats still have a chance to retake the Senate -- but the body's leadership has reportedly all but given up.Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock are challenging Georgia GOP Sens. David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler in races that will determine the outlook of the Senate. But as Ossoff and Warnock scramble to match Republicans' fundraising efforts, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) has stopped meeting with donors altogether, a source tells NBC News.Over the past two months, Ossoff and Warnock have each brought in more than $100 million, largely via grassroots donations. Their fundraising totals beat out the Republicans' efforts during the same periods, but outside Republican groups are winning in terms of big-dollar TV ad spending, NBC News reports. This leaves the GOP with plenty of resources to engage in direct voter contact and encourage new or unlikely voters to turn out on their behalf on Jan. 5 -- something Warnock and Ossoff's campaign managers called "essential" in a campaign memo obtained by NBC News. "To win this election in 8 days, we need to continue our historic efforts to turn out every single voter -- but we won't be able to do that if our fundraising revenue continues to fall," the managers wrote.Outside Democratic donors did spend big during the 2020 election cycle in an effort to overturn the Republicans' Senate majority. But after Democrats failed to decisively do so, Schumer has reportedly stopped asking for more support. Despite the fact that President-elect Joe Biden flipped the state for the first time in decades, Schumer is "pessimistic" about Ossoff and Warnock's chances and is no longer meeting with donors to avoid ruining relationships for years to come, the source tells NBC News. But as Ossoff and Warnock's campaigns see it, donations focused on boosting turnout have never been more important. Read more at NBC News. Update 2:30 p.m. ET: A spokesperson for Schumer said NBC News' reporting is "absolutely not true." The representative, Justin Goodman, added that "Schumer has diligently made calls and fundraised for both Georgia candidates and is optimistic about their chances in January."More stories from theweek.com Trump has learned nothing Trump's $2,000 checks push costs him the WSJ editorial board Republican senators reportedly start wavering on $2,000 stimulus checks

  • Tennessee man charged after driving truck playing ‘similar’ audio to Nashville RV

    Warning message blared from a loudspeaker before Christmas Day explosion

  • China sentences lawyer who reported on outbreak to 4 years

    A Chinese court on Monday sentenced a former lawyer who reported on the early stage of the coronavirus outbreak to four years in prison on charges of “picking fights and provoking trouble," one of her lawyers said. The Pudong New Area People’s Court in the financial hub of Shanghai gave the sentence to Zhang Zhan following accusations she spread false information, gave interviews to foreign media, disrupted public order and “maliciously manipulated” the outbreak. Lawyer Zhang Keke confirmed the sentence but said it was “inconvenient" to provide details — usually an indication that the court has issued a partial gag order.

  • Rubio Calls on Congress to Pass $2,000 Stimulus Checks

    Senator Marco Rubio called on Congress Tuesday to "quickly pass legislation" to increase stimulus checks to $2000 for Americans struggling economically due to the pandemic.“I agree with the President that millions of working class families are in dire need of additional relief, which is why I support $2,000 in direct payments to Americans struggling due to the pandemic,” Rubio said in a statement.The Florida Republican added that he still shares other Senate Republicans' concerns about the long-term effects of more spending but said "working families have been hurt badly by the pandemic" and need relief.Earlier this month, Republican Senator Ron Johnson of Wisconsin blocked another GOP senator Josh Hawley's stand-alone bill that provided smaller stimulus checks of $1200, arguing that relief in the form of direct payments is not targeted precisely enough and will further balloon the national debt.Senator Bernie Sanders, who worked with Hawley on his bill, also expressed support for the proposal, saying Monday that he plans to delay the Senate's veto override vote on the defense spending bill until his colleagues vote on $2000 stimulus checks.Rubio placed blame for relief delays squarely on Democrats, saying House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, who for months demanded that the next relief bill cost no less than $2 trillion, has now "finally stopped holding working families hostage."“For months, Republicans tried to pass additional relief for workers, families, and small businesses — only to be rejected by Democrats at every turn," Rubio said.Before signing the $900 billion coronavirus relief bill on Sunday, President Trump called the package "a disgrace" for including only a "measly $600" in individual direct payments to Americans and called on Congress to increase the payments to $2000.Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has not said how he plans to handle the bipartisan calls to increase the stimulus checks.

  • Russia tells Navalny to return or face jail

    Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny was given a last minute ultimatum by his home country Russia on Monday (December 28): Fly back home at once or face jail. Navalny - a leading opponent of President Vladimir Putin - collapsed on a plane in August and was airlifted to Germany for treatment soon after. Western nations allege he was poisoned with a Novichok nerve agent. Russia said it has seen no evidence he was poisoned and denied any involvement in the incident. On Monday, Russia's Federal Prison Service - or FSIN - accused Navalny of violating the terms of a suspended sentence he is still serving from 2014. They also said he had evaded the supervision of Russia's criminal inspection authority. It used an article from British medical publication The Lancet about Navalny's treatment. It said he had been discharged from hospital in Berlin on September 20th and that all symptoms of what it called his illness had vanished by mid-October. Navalny is serving out a suspended three-and-a-half-year prison term over a theft case, a conviction he says was politically-motivated. His probation expires on December 30th. In a statement, the prison service warned Navalny's suspended sentence could be changed to a real jail term. It gave no deadline for his return, but Navalny posed a screenshot of a message to his lawyer which he said he had until 9 a.m. Tuesday (December 29) to return and show up at a Moscow office. His spokeswoman said on Twitter it was impossible for Navalny to return in time and that he was still recuperating after his poisoning.

  • Republicans sue Mike Pence in 'desperate' last-ditch effort to overturn election

    Several Republicans, including Rep. Louie Gohmert (R-Texas), have resorted to suing Vice President Mike Pence as part of a "desperate" last-ditch effort to overturn the results of November's presidential election, The Hill reports. The goal of the lawsuit is to get a federal judge to rule that Pence has the exclusive authority to choose electors when he oversees the Electoral College vote certification on Jan. 6.> ⚖️NEW: VP Pence has been sued by Rep. Louie Gohmert (R-Tex.), Kelli Ward and other GOP mbrs in a far-fetched bid to overturn Biden's win> > Plaintiffs ask Judge Jeremy Kernodle, a Trump-appt'd fed judge in Texas, to find that Pence is authorized to pick pro-Trump electors on Jan. 6 pic.twitter.com/BumNwLm5ss> > — John Kruzel (@johnkruzel) December 28, 2020Despite President-elect Joe Biden's victory in battleground states like Arizona and Georgia, Republican electors held their own votes earlier this month in a move to disrupt the official process as Trump and his allies continue to make unfounded claims of widespread voter fraud. The lawsuit urges Pence to recognize the Republican electoral votes rather than the actual Democratic votes.The chances of this lawsuit being successful appear to be negligible. University of California, Irvine, law professor Rick Hasen said flatly "this won't work," while Georgia State University law professor Anthony Michael Kreis called it "insane." And even if the the plaintiffs do win, Pence — who has not recognized Biden's win, but has generally been quiet about election conspiracy theories — would still have to actually go through with picking pro-Trump electors, a task likely easier said than done. Read the full complaint here.More stories from theweek.com Trump has learned nothing Trump's $2,000 checks push costs him the WSJ editorial board Schumer reportedly abandons fundraising efforts in Georgia's Senate runoffs

  • Video shows woman falsely accusing Black teen of stealing phone she left in Uber

    A woman falsely accused the 14-year-old son of jazz musician Keyon Harrold, who is Black, of stealing her iPhone in a NYC hotel.

  • Hong Kongers charged in China plead guilty, relatives told

    Relatives of the 10 Hong Kongers accused of fleeing the city by speedboat during a government crackdown on dissent say they've been informed that their family members pleaded guilty, according to a support group. The families of the detainees were informed by court-appointed lawyers Tuesday that a court in the southern Chinese city of Shenzhen will deliver the verdicts on Wednesday, according to the 12 Hongkongers Concern Group, which is assisting the families. The 10 defendants all faced charges of illegally crossing the border, while two of them faced additional charges of organizing the attempt, according to an indictment issued in Shenzhen.

  • Philippines expands travel ban to limit spread of coronavirus variant

    MANILA (Reuters) -The Philippines will ban travellers from 19 countries and territories until mid-January as a measure to keep out a new variant of the coronavirus, its transport ministry said on Tuesday. The regulation will be in effect from midnight of Dec. 29 to Jan. 15 and covers Filipinos and foreigners arriving from the "flagged countries", the transport ministry told reporters in a group text message. The Philippines previously imposed and later extended a flight ban from Britain until mid-January as the more contagious variant of the COVID-19 virus was first detected in England.

  • Michael Gove says schools will reopen next week but warns of 'trade-offs'

    Michael Gove has insisted that primary school pupils and some at secondary schools will return early next month but warned that there will be "trade-offs". The Cabinet Office minister said the Government was confident that younger pupils and those in Years 11 and 13 in England would be able to return in the first week of January, with the rest going back later in the month. Mr Gove said: "It is our intention to make sure we can get children back to school as early as possible. We are talking to teachers and head teachers in order to make sure we can deliver effectively. But we all know that there are trade-offs." He said children returning to school had to be a priority but warned that this had to be balanced against the new Covid strain. Scientists have warned that the spread of the new variant may be "particularly marked" in children and that school closures may be needed to keep the 'R' number below one. A rapid analysis by the Centre for Mathematical Modelling of Infectious Diseases at the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine found the new Covid variant is 56 per cent more transmissible than other forms of the virus. But Mr Gove said the Government was "confident" that schools will be "back in good order" by the New Year, telling the Today Programme: "Our plan and our timetable is there, and were are working with teachers to deliver it."

  • Congress signals it will mostly ignore Trump's post-signing demands on $2.3 trillion spending package

    President Trump abruptly reversed course Sunday night and signed a $2.3 trillion package to provide economic relief during the COVID-19 pandemic and fund the federal government though September. Republican lawmakers had spent the weekend publicly and privately urging Trump to reconsider his implicit veto threat, issued after the legislation had passed Congress early last week.Specifically, Trump called for the $600 COVID-19 payments suggested by his negotiator, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, to be increased to $2,000, and for cuts in foreign aid from the $1.4 trillion omnibus spending bill. Trump "wants to be remembered for advocating for big checks, but the danger is he'll be remembered for chaos and misery and erratic behavior if he allows this to expire," Sen. Pat Toomey (R-Pa.) said on Fox News Sunday.Trump, spending the holidays at his resort and golf club in southern Florida, did not entirely give up on his demands. "In a statement he issued after signing the law, Trump released a long list of false claims and grievances," The Washington Post reports. "He said he would be sending a 'redlined' version of the bill back to Congress 'insisting that those funds be removed from the bill.'"Trump also said Congress agreed to vote on upping the stimulus checks to $2,000 — something the House already planned to do Monday and the Senate is unlikely to consider — and start work soon on ending legal protection for tech companies and examine his claims of voter fraud. One person who interacted with Trump in Palm Beach in recent days told the Post that the president had discussed neither the unemployment benefits he allowed to lapse or the looming government shutdown, but instead "has been far more focused on his failed effort to reverse the election result, lashing out at Republicans in Congress and members of his own administration for not joining him in the fight.""The current Congress ends in six days," Politico notes, and Trump leaves office in three weeks. House Democrats and Senate Republicans immediately suggested or stated that Congress will ignore Trump's demands.Trump said he will hold up the foreign aid funds, passed at levels he had already approved in his budget and in many instances requested, using the Impoundment Control Act of 1974, The Wall Street Journal reports. But he can only freeze the funds for 45 days, at which point President-elect Joe Biden will be in the White House.More stories from theweek.com Trump has learned nothing Trump's $2,000 checks push costs him the WSJ editorial board Schumer reportedly abandons fundraising efforts in Georgia's Senate runoffs

  • 15 of the Most Popular Products Purchased by Clever Readers in 2020

    Unsurprisingly, you invested in sleeping, cleaning, and organizingOriginally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • Nasa's Mars rover and the 'seven minutes of terror'

    The US space agency releases an animation to show how its Perseverance robot will land on Mars.

  • Nashville bomber left hints of trouble, but motive elusive

    In the days before he detonated a bomb in downtown Nashville on Christmas, Anthony Quinn Warner changed his life in ways that suggest he never intended to survive the blast that killed him and wounded three other people. Warner, 63, gave away his car, telling the recipient that he had cancer. A month before the bombing, he signed a document that transferred his longtime home in a Nashville suburb to a California woman for nothing in return.

  • Saudi court jails women's rights activist, posing challenge for Biden

    DUBAI (Reuters) -A Saudi court on Monday sentenced prominent women's rights activist Loujain al-Hathloul to nearly six years in prison, her family said, after her conviction in a trial that has drawn international condemnation. The verdict and sentence pose a challenge to Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman's relationship with U.S. President-elect Joe Biden, who has criticised Riyadh's human rights record. Hathloul, 31, who has been held since 2018 following her arrest along with several other women's rights activists, will appeal the sentence, her sister said.