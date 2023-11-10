‘She died instantly but it was tough’: A family mourns after their daughter was killed by city bus

Amanda Schneider, 28, was hit and killed while walking in Seattle’s Belltown neighborhood.

“How she died was, in my mind, horrible,” says father, Karl Schneider. “Get hit by a bus and blown through a wall. I mean, she died instantly but it was tough to hear.”

The incident happened on Saturday in downtown Seattle when a red sedan hit a Metro bus, which then crashed through a building. Amanda was pinned between the bus and the building.

“She was in the wrong place at the wrong time,” says Schneider. “A freak accident happens, and she’s gone.”

Her family remembers her as loving and filled with compassion.

“She was my only daughter, my only child,” says Schneider. “She was a great person. She loves people. She loves working with people, she loved animals.”

The suspect driver of the red sedan, a 31-year-old man, was arrested for investigation of vehicular homicide.

During the investigation into the collision, Seattle police found evidence that drugs may have been used in the sedan. Police got a warrant to draw blood from the driver as part of a DUI investigation.

He will be booked into the King County Jail once he is medically cleared from Harborview Medical Center, where he was in critical condition following the crash.

“Yeah, I want justice. Of course. At least that’s what I feel now. We all want justice. But justice isn’t going to change what happened,” says Schneider.