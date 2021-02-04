'She doesn't answer to you': Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene's staffer scolds reporters ahead of her vote to be stripped from committees

Oma Seddiq
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene walks back to her office after speaking on the floor of the House on Capitol Hill on February 4, 2021. BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene on Thursday ignored questions from reporters after she gave a speech on the House floor about her past support on social media for conspiracy theories and political violence.

The Georgia Republican, who is likely to be stripped from her committees in an upcoming House vote, has repeatedly dodged speaking with the press this week.

On Thursday, Greene's staffers pushed back on three reporters asking her questions related to her speech and the vote. The journalists also pressed whether she would apologize over her social media activity from before she was elected to Congress, in which she suggested some school shootings were staged, that 9/11 didn't happen, and endorsed other conspiracy theories. Greene also previously supported calls to execute lawmakers, including House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

"She doesn't answer to you," one of Greene's aides told CNN's Daniella Diaz, Fox News' Jason Donner, and Bloomberg Government's Emily Wilkins. "She answers to the people of the 14th District."

"Well, we report to the people of the 14th District," one reporter responded.

"We report to the people of America," another said.

Greene's staff told the reporters to "please report on her remarks" that she made on the House floor earlier. In the speech, she acknowledged that school shootings aren't fake and that 9/11 did indeed occur.

"Her remarks left questions unanswered that we have," a reporter replied.

Greene, along with her staff, continued walking toward her office without taking any questions.

The freshman lawmaker, who was wearing a mask that read "Free Speech," has frequently criticized the media and has echoed former President Donald Trump's attacks on the press.

During her speech on Thursday, she compared the QAnon conspiracy - which she previously supported but has now distanced herself from - to the media.

"Will we allow the media that is just as guilty as QAnon of presenting truth and lies to divide us?" Greene said.

Believers in QAnon contend that political elites and the Democratic Party are controlled by Satanic forces and part of a so-called "Deep State" involved in child-sex trafficking and pedophilia.

The House on Thursday advanced a Democratic-proposed resolution that would remove Greene from the House Education and Labor Committee and Budget Committee. Lawmakers are debating the measure and will vote on it Thursday afternoon.

Read the original article on Business Insider

