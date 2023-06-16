She was at Dollar General in just a towel — and then it came off, Florida police say

A Central Florida woman was arrested after causing a scene outside a Dollar General in Mascotte, about a half-hour west of Orlando.

According to the charging document from the local police department, officers were summoned to the store on East Myers Boulevard around 9:30 p.m. Monday in reference to a naked person in the parking lot.

Someone said that the woman had exposed herself to two minors under the age of 16.

When they got there, officers went up to the suspect, who had a towel wrapped around her body and was holding a can of Four Loko malt liquor.

When asked why she was dressed that way, she stated that “walking around in public with only a towel is normal to her,” according to the report, adding the 36-year-old woman seemed “intoxicated.”

She was cuffed and placed into a patrol car wearing a shirt and shorts donated from Dollar General while the officers spoke with the juveniles.

The kids said that they first saw the woman walking to their car from the nearby Circle K gas station, asking if they had a lighter.

When they asked the woman why she was wearing only a towel, she reportedly answered, “I was too lazy to put clothes on.”

When one of the kids began recording her on his phone, she dropped the towel, exposing her “breasts and genitals,” the affidavit stated.

After reviewing the video as well as surveillance footage from the Circle K, officers arrested the woman on two counts of lewd or lascivious exhibition.

She was taken to the Lake County Jail, held on $10,000 bond.