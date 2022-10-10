She was dropped off at school and hasn’t been seen since by family, SC police say

A search is underway for a missing Midlands teenager.

Kaylee Mickens was publicly reported missing by the Sumter Police Deaprtment Sunday. The 14-year-old has not been seen since Friday morning, police said in a news release.

Mickens was last seen when she was dropped off at her school, but she never returned to her Corbett Street home, according to the release.

Kaylee Mickens, 14, was reported missing by the Sumter Police Department. Sumter Police Department

Police said Mickens could be considered a runaway, since she has done it previously.

There was no word if Mickens was alone when she was last seen. Police did not say if foul play was suspected in Mickens’ disappearance.

Efforts to find her since Friday have been unsuccessful, according to the release.

Police described Mickens as 4-foot-11, 105-pound teen with blonde hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a gray and blue hooded sweatshirt and blue jeans, according to the release.

Anyone who has seen Mickens, or has information about her, is asked to call police at 803-436-2700, CrimeStoppers at 888-CRIME-SC or submit an online tip.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.