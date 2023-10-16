She dropped off two small kids on a Florida beach, cops say — then she got in her car

A woman spent time behind bars after leaving two young kids unattended on a Florida beach, the Tampa Bay Times reported.

According to the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office, the 41-year-old lawyer took two girls — ages 3 and 7 — to Upham Beach in the town of St. Pete Beach, then briefly vanished.

READ MORE: Tan Mom is getting into Florida politics

Witnesses saw the children by themselves for at least half an hour on Oct. 7, a Saturday morning, after the woman got back in her car and drove away. When the toddler began to wade out into “waist deep” water, the witnesses called cops and watched over the girls until they arrived.

ADVERTISEMENT Advertisement

READ MORE: Florida mom jumped off pier to see sharks, police say

The suspect, who told police she was “parking the car,” was booked into Pinellas County jail on two counts of neglect of a child without great bodily harm.

While being processed, the suspect was “acting nervous and fidgeting,” according to the report. Deputies later found a vape pen containing a liquid substance as she went through the X-ray, and tacked on another charge of introducing/possessing contraband in a county detention facility.

The Clearwater woman declined to comment to the Tampa Bay Times. Her relationship to the children is described as a “caregiver” on the police report.

She was released on a $15,000 bond the following day.