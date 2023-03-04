She was elected to Congress before women had the right to vote, blazing a trail that continues today

Before the 19th Amendment guaranteed the right of women to vote, a suffragist social worker from Montana was sworn in on March 4, 1917, as the first woman elected to the United States Congress.

The lifelong pacifist Jeannette Rankin, who campaigned for social and electoral reform, was sworn in on the same Sunday that President Woodrow Wilson took his second oath of office.

“I may be the first woman member of Congress,” Rankin said in 1917. “But I won’t be the last."

Former U.S. congresswoman Jeannette Rankin (R-Montana) prepares to leave Washington, June 2, 1932, for a speaking tour calling for a peace plank in the Republican and Democratic party platforms. As the first woman elected to Congress, she did not vote for war in 1917.

Rankin's journey to Capitol Hill

Rankin, the first of seven children, was born on June 11, 1880, near Missoula, Montana, to a rancher who immigrated from Canada and a teacher from New Hampshire.

After graduating from Montana State University in Missoula (now the University of Montana) in 1902 with a degree in biology, Rankin briefly taught, worked as a seamstress, and eventually returned to school at the New York School of Philanthropy (now the Columbia University School of Social Work).

Prior to Rankin becoming a member of Congress, her role as legislative secretary of the National American Woman Suffrage Association helped Montana women gain the right to vote in 1914 — well before the 19th Amendment was enshrined into law in 1919.

Rankin is well known for her staunchly isolationist beliefs, which were reflected when she, along with 49 other members of Congress, voted against declaring war on Germany in 1917.

Rankin was the only member to vote against U.S. involvement in both World Wars and ultimately served just two nonconsecutive terms

Here are some of the historic women that followed Rankin into national politics.

First U.S. Senator

The first woman to serve as a U.S. Senator was Rebecca Felton of Georgia, who was appointed in 1922 to fill her husband’s seat after he died and served only two days.

Hattie Caraway of Arkansas, the first woman elected to the Senate, in 1931, was similarly appointed after her husband who was serving had died.

Caraway, however, ran in a special election to carry out her husband's term and went on to win reelection – twice.

Sen. Rebecca Felton, first woman senator. (man on the right not identified) March 30, 1926. Washington. DC. In 1922 in a symbolic gesture by Georgia Governor Thomas Hardwick, Mrs Felton was appointed to fill the US Senate seat left vacant by the death of Senator Watson. She served only two days, Nov 21,22 1922.

Preparing to take the floor for one of her rare speeches, Hattie W. Caraway (D-Ark), only woman member of the senate on Nov. 5, 1941, leafed through her address advocating revision of the U.S. Neutrality act and arming of U.S. Merchant ships.

First state governor

Nellie Tayloe Ross was elected just a few weeks after her husband’s sudden death in 1924, replacing him as governor of Wyoming – also the first state in the U.S. to allow women to vote and to hold public office, according to National Geographic.

Ross lost her bid for reelection in 1926, but was later named Director of the U.S. Mint in 1933 by President Franklin D. Roosevelt.

In 1974, Connecticut's Ella Grasso became the first woman elected as governor who hadn't been preceded in the position by her spouse.

Nellie Tayloe Ross Director of the bureau of the Mint at her desk on May 1, 1942 in Washington where she supervises the turning out of the billions of coins needed for the defense effort.

Connecticut Gov. Ella Grasso speaks at a bill signing ceremony at the White House in Washington on Nov. 27, 1979. President Jimmy Carter signed a bill providing $1.35 billion to help the poor pay fuel bills. Next to the president is Rep. Mario Biaggi, D-N.Y. Man in background is unidentified.

Gov. Ella T. Grasso receives the applause of the crowd as she began her acceptance speech as the party-endorsed gubernatorial candidate at the Democratic Party state nominating convention in Hartford, Connecticut on Saturday, July 22, 1978. From left are Gov. Grasso’s husband, Thomas; Gov. Grasso; state party chairman William O’Neill; state treasurer Henry Parker; former Gov. John N. Dempsey.

First White House cabinet member

Frances Perkins became the first woman cabinet member as Roosevelt’s Secretary of Labor.

Perkins served for the entirety of the Roosevelt administration after a career of fighting for workers’ rights and safety in various New York city and state agencies.

Her prior work led to "the most comprehensive set of laws governing workplace health and safety in the nation," according to the Frances Perkins Center.

Perkins had a hand in enacting some major programs that were part of the New Deal, including the Social Security Act and the Fair Labor Standards Act.

President Franklin D. Roosevelt is shown signing the Wagner Unemployment Bill, June 6, 1933, at the White House. Standing, left to right: Rep. Theodore A. Peyser of New York; Secretary of Labor Frances Perkins; and Sen. Robert Wagner of New York.

First Supreme Court justice

After a successful bid in the 1980 presidential election, Ronald Reagan made good on his campaign promise to name a woman to the Supreme Court with the nomination of Sandra Day O'Connor.

The Arizona Court of Appeals Judge was unanimously confirmed by the Senate to fill a vacancy opened by Justice Potter Stewart’s retirement.

O'Connor served 25 years on the nation’s highest court.

Supreme Court nominee Sandra Day O'Connor raises her right hand to be sworn in before the Senate Judiciary Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C. on Sept. 9, 1981.

President Reagan and Supreme Court nominee Sandra Day O'Connor are surrounded by foliage as they stroll through the Rose Garden of the White House, July 15, 1981.

First major-party vice presidential nominee

New York congresswoman Geraldine Ferraro became the first major-party vice presidential nominee when 1984 Democratic presidential candidate Walter Mondale selected her to be his running mate against Reagan, who defeated Mondale by a large margin.

Ferraro had two bids for the Senate in the 1990's but failed to hold any elected position after running with Mondale.

Vice presidential candidate Geraldine Ferraro is surrounded by reporters and photographers during the first on the record interview on a plane from Amagansett, New York to La Guardia Airport in Queens, Saturday, August 25, 1983 in New York.

Rep. Geraldine Ferraro waves to the gallery of the Minnesota House of Representatives, Thursday, July 12, 1984 in St. Paul, Minn., after Walter Mondale announced her selection as his Vice-Presidential running mate.

First Speaker of the House of Representatives

In 2007, Calif. Congresswoman Nancy Pelosi became the 52nd Speaker of the House, second-in-line to the presidency, and first woman to serve in the role.

Pelosi — who has represented San Francisco in Congress for more than 35 years — led House Democrats for 20 years and previously served as House Democratic Whip.

She made history again in 2019 when she became the first person in more than six decades to regain her position.

First elected to the country’s second-highest office

Vice President Kamala Harris, a former prosecutor and U.S. Senator representing California, became the first woman, Black person, and first person of Asian descent elected to the country’s second-highest office in 2020.

President Joe Biden shakes the hand of Vice President Kamala Harris after the State of the Union address from the House chamber of the United States Capitol in Washington.

