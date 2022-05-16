She entered a Florida Walmart on a motorized scooter, cops say. Then came the chaos

Shoppers at a Florida Walmart got a little more action than they bargained for Saturday night.

A woman on an electrical shopping cart caused a major scene at the Largo store and ended up arrested, police say.

According to Pinellas County court records, Asia McClendon, 29, entered the store around 6:30 p.m. on the motorized vehicle.

The St. Petersburg woman then began to tear through the aisles, knock over displays and damage merchandise, according to an arrest affidavit from the Largo Police Department. When a Walmart employee asked her to leave, McLendon reportedly slapped the worker and cursed.

Police say an employee followed McClendon around the store at a distance while on the phone with law enforcement. Surveillance cameras also recorded the attack.

McClendon was charged with battery and disorderly conduct and booked into the Pinellas County Jail. She was later released on $750 bond.

The extent of the employee’s injuries is unclear as is the amount of damage to the store.

