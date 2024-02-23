'She was so excited': North Jersey resident killed in crash had just adopted a daughter

PATERSON — So many of Katherine Daniels’ dreams were coming true.

The 32-year-old woman and her partner had just adopted a 13-year-old daughter. She was three months away from getting a master’s degree that would let her teach her own class for children with autism. She and her partner were planning to get married.

“She was so excited,” said her 26-year-old sister, Autumn Daniels of Newark.

But Katherine Daniels was killed on the evening of Feb. 16 in a one-car crash on Route 19 near Route 80, on her way to her home in Paterson from work at the Gramon Family of Schools, a program for children with disabilities in Fairfield.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation, according to the Paterson police department.

Daniels had been working with children with austim for about eight years, said her partner, Zantasia Johnson.

“That was her passion,” said Johnson.

Daniels learned about helping others at an early age. Her mother, Melissa Brown, was a certified nursing assistant at a Montclair nursing home and she would bring her nine-year-old daughter to work with her. Her daughter would help push the residents in their wheelchairs to their destinations.

“I used to give her a little paycheck to show her you have to work to make money,” Brown said. “Nothing is given to you.”

'She would help anybody and everybody'

People who know Daniels tell stories of her giving friends rides to work, of her intervening for someone being mistreated, of her holding her sick niece as the infant took her last breaths before dying.

“She always seemed to find people who needed help,” said Daniels’ mother, who lives in Newark.

“She would help anybody and everybody, no matter what,” said her sister.

Dependable, reliable, fearless, compassionate, committed — those are some of the words Daniels’ loved ones use to describe her.

“It’s still unbelievable,” said Barabara Martinez, Johnson’s mother. “Such an aspiring, bright young lady has been taken away from us.”

Teddie Martinez, a Paterson activist and Johnson’s stepfather, said Daniels defied negative stereotypes of young people.

“People always paint the younger generation in Paterson in a negative way, but she was always trying to make positive changes,” Martinez said.

Adoption finalized in November

Katherine Daniels and her partner became foster parents in 2021 and were granted custody of the girl in 2021. The adoption papers were finalized in November.

Johnson and Daniels met at the special needs school in Fairfield. They started dating in 2020, moved in together in 2021, and had decided to marry in 2026.

“They had such a bond,” Johnson said of her partner and their adopted daughter. “She went to her for everything.”

The teenager they adopted has a four-year-old sister, Johnson said. So, she and her partner were planning to adopt their daughter’s sibling as well. Despite Daniels’ death, Johnson said she plans to pursue the second adoption as a single parent.

As Daniels was finishing her master’s degree studies with Capella University, an online school based in Minnesota, she worked two jobs — during the week at the school in Fairfield and on weekends providing behavioral therapy sessions for special needs children.

“She was such a hard worker,” said her mother.

Autumn Daniels recalled being 17 and pregnant when her older sister gave her some advice.

“She said, ‘Your dreams don’t stop just because you’re having a baby,” said Daniels, now 26, with a master’s degree in social work.

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: Paterson NJ resident killed in Route 19 crash had just adopted