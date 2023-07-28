‘She is fake dude’: Seminole County deputy accused of texting suspects trying to meet minor for sex

A new report details what led to the arrest of a Seminole County deputy.

Investigators say Jose Tirado reached out to people who thought they were going to meet up with an underage girl for sex.

Detective Tirado worked at Kids House in the Crimes Against Children unit since 2015 and is now accused of helping the same people he was supposed to be arresting.

The investigation into Tirado began in February after several failed stings to catch men who were looking to meet up to have sex with a minor.

According to a 24-page arrest affidavit, Between Feb. 1 and Feb. 5, six people were arrested but two failed to show up at a predetermined meeting location. A third person stopped communicating with the undercover detective.

Investigators determined that someone was warning the subjects to stay away. The initial concern was that they hacked into the crimes against children unit network and were intercepting information.

However, investigators determined that Detective Tirado repeatedly accessed the platform and even accessed conversations of specific detectives, who had travelers fail to meet as arranged.

Through texts messages of three men who failed to initially show up, it was found Tirado sent similar messages warning men, writing “She is fake dude, stay away!” and other messages warning them to stay away.

During the investigation, when asked to hand over their own work laptops and devices, Tirado was the only detective in the department not to voluntarily hand over his devices.

He was suspended in April from the sheriff’s office, and is in the process of being terminated.

