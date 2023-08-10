'She was our family,' Dos Gatos mourns death of bartender killed in rail crossing shooting

One of the two women killed in a shooting at a San Marco railroad crossing has been identified by the downtown Jacksonville bar where she worked.

Paige Pringle was 28. She was driving at about 1:30 a.m. Wednesday when she stopped at a Hendricks Avenue train crossing. Several shots were fired killing her and a 53-year-old woman who was found close by, police said at the time. Her vehicle continued forward and crashed with the passing train.

"Friends - Due to terrible tragedy within the DG Family, our lights will be dark tonight," Dos Gatos, the Forsyth Street bar, posted on its Facebook Wednesday. "One of our own was stolen from us last evening. We stand here with grieving hearts, shocked and saddened. She was one of the best. She was our family. And we loved her immensely. There is simply nothing more to say at this time. More details, a remembrance of her life will follow in the coming days."

Dos Gatos followed that up with some photos and another post Thursday: "We’re back doing what Paige would want us to - making everyone happy. Stop by and share your favorite story and enjoy a cocktail. Thank you to everyone who left a kind message, flowers by the door. We‘ve moved them inside."

Little is known about what happened as police continue their investigation. They were called to the 1400 block for the crash and found Pringle shot multiple times inside a damaged sport-utility vehicle and a 53-year-old woman just outside the vehicle and also shot.

The second woman has not been identified, and Sgt. Steve Rudlaff said they weren't sure if they were together or knew each other. It also was unclear if the shooting was targeted and whether the gunfire came from another vehicle or someone on foot.

WJXT TV-4 talked with Dos Gatos co-workers who said Pringle had just left the bar and think the other woman was just a bystander.

First Coast News obtained surveillance video from nearby Fifi's Fine Resale Apparel minutes before the two women were killed. It shows a man walking by the storefront at 1:30 a.m. and a white vehicle driving north on Hendricks a minute later, followed by a smaller black car.

At 1:32 a.m. a smaller black car is seen driving south in the opposite direction. Several minutes later first responders are seen driving by.

Rudlaff had said they hope to utilize security video from businesses near the scene for possible leads and hope to hear from anyone who also may have information. The Sheriff's Office has not released any new details.

Anyone with information on the case can contact the Sheriff’s Office at (904) 630-0500 or First Coast Crime Stoppers at (866) 845-8477 (845-TIPS) to remain anonymous and be eligible for rewards. Or email JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org or rewards@fccrimestoppers.com.

