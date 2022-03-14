She fatally stabbed her son, then left his decomposing body in a bedroom for months

Kenya Stallworth, at center, listens in Hamilton County Common Pleas Court Monday, March 14, 2022, as the father of her son speaks. Stallworth pleaded guilty to manslaughter and abuse of a corpse in the 2020 fatal stabbing of her son, Dominic Allen. The 19-year-old's body was left to decompose in a bedroom in her home, under piles of clothing, officials said.

It apparently was an argument surrounding her drug use that led Kenya Stallworth to fatally stab her son in 2020.

Nineteen-year-old Dominic Allen's body was then left in a bedroom of her Westwood apartment for more than two months, prosecutors said Monday as Stallworth pleaded guilty to a manslaughter charge. She also pleaded guilty to gross abuse of a corpse.

Stallworth, 40, and her husband, 36-year-old Robert Robb, tried to conceal Allen’s decomposing body by covering it with clothes, sealing the bedroom and trying to get rid of the odor, prosecutors said.

In a Hamilton County courtroom Monday, Allen's father, Marcus Allen, held a metal urn containing his son's ashes as he talked about trying to make sense of what happened.

"Seventy-three days he laid in that bedroom," Allen said. "Did he ask where his dad was? Did he beg you to stop?"

Dominic Allen

"I don't know what possessed you to even—" Allen then went silent, covering his face with his hands.

"Why?" he finally said.

Stallworth did not offer any answers. When Common Pleas Judge Jody Luebbers asked Stallworth if she wanted to say something, she replied, "No, Your Honor."

One of Stallworth's attorneys, Doug Nicholas, said she and Robb "were very trapped (in a) lifestyle" that led to her son's death. Robb remains charged with gross abuse of a corpse and tampering with evidence.

Hamilton County Assistant Prosecutor Brian Goodyear said the fact that Stallworth hid the body for so long and lied to police impeded his office's ability to prosecute the case.

Luebbers sentenced Stallworth to 11 years in prison, a term that had been agreed upon as part of the plea.

"I haven't heard any good reason or explanation for this," Luebbers said. "It's more than tragic. It's just unthinkable."

Dominic Allen was reported missing in September 2020.

Three months later, on Dec. 4, 2020, it was Robb who called 911.

"I need the cops here," Robb said in the 911 call. "I think he's in his room, dead."

