‘She fought all the way:’ Titusville woman slashed, shot to death remembered as loving sister

The family of a Titusville woman who was attacked with a machete and shot to death last week is calling for an end to the violence.

Titusville police say 21-year-old Ty’Kara Madden was attacked in the 300 block of Willow Street last Thursday.

Officers arrived at the scene just in time to see the suspect, 22-year-old Alteric Johnson chasing Madden before she was killed.

According to her family, Madden had hoped to end her on-again, off-again relationship with Johnson as friends, but never got the chance.

Police say Madden got into a confrontation with Johnson on June 2nd that would end with Johnson shooting Madden in the head.

“She still fought all the way,” Madden’s sister Myriah Martin said. “Not even just there…even in the hospital she fought.”

Police Upgrade Charge To First Degree Murderhttps://t.co/2dpI8PXEU6 pic.twitter.com/7nUdtZOsG1 — Titusville Police FL (@TitusvillePD) June 7, 2022

Martin lives just blocks from the Willow Street address where her sister was attacked.

Madden’s right hand was nearly amputated by a machete before she was shot.

The 21-year-old was kept on a ventilator to harvest her organs. Johnson is now facing a murder charge.

However, Martin says she and the rest of Madden’s family aren’t looking for revenge.

“She only wants God and the judge to deal with him,” Martin said.

Madden and Johnson had a history with the courts.

In September of 2021, Johnson was accused of violating an order of protection.

According to the State Attorney’s Office, Madden declined to proceed with the case and had the injunction dropped.

“She loved everybody,” Martin said. “She wanted everybody to be happy, to keep everybody happy.”

In a written statement, the State Attorney’s Office extended its deepest sympathy to teh family and friends of Ty-Kara Madden and said the office is committed to aggressively prosecuting the case.

