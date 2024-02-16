She was found dead in a the Arizona desert, now police seek info about what happened to her

Authorities were seeking information on the death of a woman whose remains were found earlier this month in the Pinal County desert. Nicoleta Hamlett, 34, was found dead on Feb. 1 in the desert area east of Queen Valley, according to a Thursday afternoon press release from the Pinal County Sheriff's Office.

No cause of death was released, but the Sheriff's Office was asking the public for information about Hamlett's death and her last known whereabouts, according to the Sheriff's Office.

Hamlett frequented downtown Phoenix and Tempe, according to the Sheriff's Office.

Anyone with information was asked to call the sheriff's office at 520-866-5111 or 480-948-6377 (WITNESS).

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Nicoleta Hamlett found dead in Pinal County desert