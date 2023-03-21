She was found dead in her room after peeping call. Now her ex is convicted of murder

A woman was found strangled to death in her bedroom after she missed work in Delaware in 2021.

Prior to the death, New Castle County Police learned Nicole Crawford had called 911 about someone peering into her windows and walking around her home, according to the Delaware Department of Justice.

Crawford’s neighbors had also called 911 to report an individual lurking near her property, officials said.

Now, Crawford’s ex-boyfriend Justin Chaffier, 36, has been convicted in her murder, officials announced in a March 21 news release. He was also found guilty of stalking Crawford, prosecutors said.

Chaffier, whose actions were called “truly monstrous” by state Attorney General Kathy Jennings, was charged in Crawford’s murder in August 2021, according to the release.

“Nothing can bring back the innocent life that was taken — but I hope that this conviction will bring the Crawford family some peace as they continue to heal,” Jennings said in a statement.

Charges against Chaffier came after he was extradited from Pennsylvania, where he was convicted of rape in a separate case, officials said.

Evidence from Ring camera security footage, phone records and DNA tests proved Chaffier strangled and stalked Crawford, according to the release.

On Feb. 26, 2021, Crawford’s remains were found in her room after her mother had gone to check on her when her boss informed her she hadn’t shown up at work, an August 2021 news release said.

Chaffier is due in court for a sentencing hearing in June, prosecutors said.

