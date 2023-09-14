She was found dead in Nashville three years ago. Police still don't know who she is.

Metro police are hoping a new sketch might help them come up with a name.

The woman pictured in the sketch was found dead inside an abandoned house on Highway 70 in the Bellevue area almost three years ago, on Nov. 26, 2020, and police still don't know who she is, though they think her death might be drug-related, according to a press release issued Thursday.

The woman was believed to be in her 20s when she died. She was described as white, standing 5 feet, 4 inches tall and weighing 225 pounds. She had reddish-brown wavy hair, brown eyes and a tattoo of a heart above a comma forming a semi-colon on her left wrist.

Nashville Police worked with a Tennessee Bureau of Investigation sketch artist to develop the woman's composite.

They're asking anyone who recognizes the woman to call cold case detective Matt Filter at 615-862-7803.

Nashville police asking for public's help in identifying a woman found dead in November 2020.

Reach reporter Craig Shoup by email at cshoup@gannett.com and on X @Craig_Shoup. To support his work, sign up for a digital subscription to www.tennessean.com.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Someone knows: Nashville police hope for an ID in 3-year-old cold case