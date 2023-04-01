She found sandbags blocking her vehicle and then someone tried to kidnap her, cops say

A woman and her son narrowly avoided a kidnapping attempt Thursday after encountering a roadblock apparently meant to snare them in east Pierce County.

The pair were driving east on 420th Street East around 6 a.m. when they came upon sand bags and a box blocking their route at an intersection with Harts Lake Valley Road East. When the woman left her vehicle to move them, a man approached her from behind and placed a burlap bag over her head, the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department said.

The suspect bear hugged the woman but she fought back and broke free. She yelled for her son to call 911 as the suspect fled across a field.

The Sheriff’s Department said the suspect may have scratches on his face and neck. He is described as Hispanic, 20-30 years old, 5 feet 7 inches tall with straight coarse hair that is longer on top and short on the sides.

The suspect has a muscular build and was wearing a camouflage jacket and pants and black gloves.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Sheriff’s Department or make an anonymous tip through Crime Stoppers.

“We want everyone to be aware of this tactic being used by the suspect,” the Sheriff’s Department said. “If there is something blocking the roadway reverse and get to a safe area to call someone to assist you in moving the obstacles.”

Anyone encountering a similar situation should report it to law enforcement, the Sheriff’s Department said.