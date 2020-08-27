She was found stabbed inside her South Beach apartment. Police are looking for tips

After a nearly three-month investigation into the fatal stabbing of a 38-year-old woman inside her South Beach apartment, police say they are out of leads and are asking for help.

Aubrey Figg was found dead with a knife wound to her neck inside her bedroom one June 3, according to Miami Beach police. She was found a day before her expected flight to Indiana, where her aunt lives, friends and family told the Miami Herald at the time.

Her husband returned from work and found her “unresponsive” on the floor next to the bed around 9:40 p.m., police said. Their apartment is near Collins Avenue and Second Street.

Neighbors told detectives they saw Figg’s husband leave the apartment screaming and asking for help. “My wife is dead, call the police, Aubrey is dead!” he said, according to an incident report. One of the neighbors called 911.

Her death was ruled a homicide by the Miami-Dade County’s Medical Examiner’s Office.

Detectives say they have interviewed potential witnesses and those who knew Figg, but haven’t been able to make an arrest yet.

Anyone with information that can help detectives arrest Figg’s murderer is asked to contact Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.