‘She was the fun aunt’: Retired KC area health care worker Herise Miller dies at 96

Herise Miller was a larger than life character.

That’s how her niece Sharon Brown remembers her.

Even in a large family that gave Brown no shortage of people who filled her life with important lessons, Miller stood out as an aunt who taught her confidence, style and the importance of being there for people who mean the most to you.

“She was the fun aunt,” Brown said. “She had a lot of wisdom and a kind person who always was there with words of encouragement.”

Miller died from renal failure Nov. 2 at 96. Brown said the family had been anticipating her death due to declining health. But nothing would prepare her for adjusting to life without one her biggest influences and advocates.

Miller was an invaluable resource of knowledge and support, Brown said. A person who the family could rely on for comfort that propelled anyone through whatever issue they were facing.

Born in Ida, Louisiana, Miller and her family moved to the Kansas City area in 1947 and called the area home, laying down deep roots in the community. Miller was the last surviving sibling of her parents’ six children. Though she and her late husband did not have any children of their own, she became the parental figure to 25 nieces and nephews who lost their parents.

Brown credits her aunt with introducing her to fashion, taking her shopping and teaching her the importance of developing her own sense of style rather than following the trends.

Remembered by her family for her over-the-top personality, bright clothing and flashy jewelry, Miller was someone who was never at a loss for words. And, according to her niece, she would have a conversation with anyone she met.

“She had a real gift for speaking to people and was really good with words,” says Brown. ““I am going to miss her conversations, we would sit at her table for hours and just talk.”

‘She believed in helping people’

Miller worked for years as a medical receptionist. After she retired, she looked for ways to keep busy.

She began to get more involved with the church and take up gardening, but still looked for ways to be of service.

She began to meet various women within her neighborhood and, realizing many of them were widows like herself, created the Widows Club, a support group for elderly women in search of friendship in their later years.

Miller also organized a community group called The Neighbors Club, which enlisted the aid of good Samaritans in the area to help elderly residents with everyday tasks like lawn care, laundry, maintenance and other household jobs.

“She believed in helping people and being there for one another,” Brown said. “She lived a life of faith so she never stopped looking out for people.”

Brown is comforted by the lessons and words of wisdom that her aunt gave her while she was alive.

Years ago, she began to write down the sayings and advice that Miller gave to her, collecting them in a book that she could go back and read whenever she feels she needs guidance.

“I am going to miss everything about her,” says Brown. “She was able to do so much and impact so many lives while she was here and I know so many people were thankful to have her in their lives.”

Miller leaves behind a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends who will miss her.

Other Remembrances

Anthony Edgar

Anthony Edgar, a retired Housing Authority of Kansas City, Missouri, worker, died Oct. 18. He was 70.

Edgar was born June 14, 1953, in Kansas City to Lincoln and Marie Edgar. He and his six siblings attended Wyandotte High School where he graduated.

In the same year as his graduation, Edgar married Lowana Bolton and the pair had one child. The couple divorced after four years and Edgar married again in 1981 to Brenda Holiday. They had two children.

Anthony Edgar, a retired housing authority worker, died Oct. 18. He was 70. Edgar Family

Edgar and his wife were also foster parents for over two decades, opening their home to children from around the metro area. The couple were active in volunteering at rehabilitation centers through their church providing ministry to those recovering from addiction.

Edgar worked as a supervisor at Carl Otten and Sons until it closed. Afterward, he worked for the housing authority where he was employed until his retirement in 2012.

He leaves behind children Shanda McConnell and Marci Millsap; siblings Julia Edgar-Montgomery, Charles Edgar, Neil Edgar, Patricia Edgar-Walker and Carolyn Edgar-Black, along with a host of relatives and friends.

Eddie Connor

Eddie Connor, retired educator and father, died Oct. 10. He was 83.

Connor was born Dec. 14, 1939, in Lawton, Oklahoma, to Ray and Elnora Conner. He and his family moved to Phoenix, Arizona, and he graduated from Phoenix Union High School where he played football team.

He went to Phoenix Union College and got an associate degree in journalism. Connor enlisted in the United States Army and served as a public information officer during the Vietnam War.

After his service ended, Connor married Shirley Evans in 1965. Connor began working as a deputy sheriff in the Phoenix area while attending Arizona State University. He graduated with a bachelor’s degree in journalism.

Eddie Connor, retired educator and father, died Oct. 10. He was 83. Connor Family

Connor and his family moved to Kansas City in the early 1970s and he worked for the Connecticut General Life Insurance Company as a financial planner until being promoted to district manager.

In 1975, Connor started working for Kansas City Public Schools as an English teacher and ROTC instructor. While teaching he also coached basketball, football and track teams. Throughout his career he received several teaching awards from the district including Teacher of the Year in 1995.

Connor ended his career in education at Northeast High School in 2005 after 30 years within the district.

He is survived by his wife, Shirley Jean Connor; his children, Jacqueline Jones, Melody Connor and Quint Connor; sisters, Deborah Fennell and Ellen Allen, along with a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren and friends.